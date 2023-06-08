Heaven's Door: Rohan Kishibe's Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, explored

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a series with a lot of interesting characters, and Rohan Kishibe might be one of the most popular in the entire franchise. The mangaka first showed up in the fourth part of the series, Diamond is Unbreakable, and quickly became a fan favorite because of his charisma, arrogance, and cool Stand ability, Heaven’s Door.

One of the things that made Heaven’s Door stand out in the franchise is how utterly broken its ability was in the context of most anime series. This is why a lot of fans often wonder just how much reach and potential Rohan’s Stand has.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Understanding Rohan's role in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

leone🐕 @JVSTLlKEHEAVEN i ADORE tskr and jojos in general but ough the end of pt4 and tskr before/during pt 5 were peak rohan design eras; like THAT is what i think of when i think of rohan kishibe. hes absolutely perfect there, and i feel he just doesn’t fit the current style as much as any other. i ADORE tskr and jojos in general but ough the end of pt4 and tskr before/during pt 5 were peak rohan design eras; like THAT is what i think of when i think of rohan kishibe. hes absolutely perfect there, and i feel he just doesn’t fit the current style as much as any other. https://t.co/tnH84FB5HT

Rohan Kishibe is a mangaka from the town of Morioh, which is where the events of the fourth of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond is Unbreakable, take place. He is a notorious author that is looked up to by Koichi Hirose, one of the protagonists of the story. However, once he is visited by the latter, he traps him with his Stand, Heaven’s Door, trying to obtain as much information as possible for his manga.

Nobody stops Rohan during this part of the story until he mocks the hair of the protagonist, Josuke Higashikata, sending the latter into a fit of rage. For this reason, Rohan develops great animosity towards Josuke, and this running issue is treated as comic relief for the remainder of Diamond is Unbreakable by author Hirohiko Araki.

Rohan is also one of the characters in Morioh that help with the chase of the main antagonist in this part, Yoshikage Kira. Araki has given Rohan several spin-offs covered in the Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe series. Rohan has also come back to the series in the recent ninth part, JoJoLands, as the main target of the new protagonist, Jodio Joestar.

How Heaven's Door works

Master Bruce @BruceWilliams__ It would be hilarious if Rohan used heaven’s door to mitigate the effects of made in heaven. It would be hilarious if Rohan used heaven’s door to mitigate the effects of made in heaven.

Heaven’s Door is an ability that is strongly connected to Rohan’s profession as a manga artist. In a way, this is why it is one of the most broken Stand abilities in all of JoJo’s. It can do almost anything given the right circumstances.

This Stand works this way: if people see Rohan while he unlocks Heaven’s Door, he can open their hands as if they were a book and read their lives, feelings, thoughts, fears, and a lot more. He can also write things in those books. This forces the person in question to do whatever he writes.

An example lies in Rohan's cameo during the early chapters of the fifth part, Golden Wind, where he writes that Koichi knows Italian before his travel to the country. In this way, he could force some of the strongest characters of the series, such as Diavolo or Kars, to do his bidding if he wanted to.

It’s one of the most powerful abilities in all of JoJo’s, and it regularly serves Rohan to channel his creativity as a manga artist and to find inspiration from a lot of different sources.

Final thoughts

Rohan Kishibe is one of the most beloved characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. His personality, along with his powerful Stand, is one of the biggest reasons for his popularity.

Heaven’s Door is another example of how far Hirohiko Araki has come with the concepts of Stands and the many different ways they can work in the series.

Poll : 0 votes