Naruto: Hashirama Senju's strongest jutsu, ranked

Within the Naruto franchise, Hashirama Senju’s strength and achievements are almost unparalleled. Driven by the desire to pacify the shinobi world, Hashirama founded the Leaf Village alongside Madara Uchiha. Sadly, as the events unfolded, he and Madara began to fight again. It wasn’t until many years later, when they were resurrected during the Fourth Ninja War, that they reconciled.

As the Leaf’s First Hokage, Hashirama left a priceless legacy to his fellow citizens and descendants, which is the Will of Fire. According to this philosophy, the village is like an extended family that each Leaf ninja must protect, from one generation to the next.

Before the latest arc, which saw several characters surpassing his fighting prowess, no ninja was as strong as Hashirama. Blessed with exceptional chakra and life force, he was able to regenerate himself, as well as perform Wood Style techniques on a scale that was insane, almost unreal. Amping himself with Sage Mode, Hashirama could further empower his Wood Style, making it clear why he was hailed as the “God of Shinobi”.

Ten most powerful techniques from Naruto's God of Shinobi, ranked from weakest to strongest

10) Wood Style: Wood Clone

The Wood Clone jutsu as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama's Wood Clones can communicate with each other, move, and perform techniques just like the doppelgangers created with the Shadow Clone jutsu. Unlike them, however, Wood Clones don’t disappear immediately, but can endure a substantial amount of damage.

They can also communicate telepathically with the user, change their shape, and conceal themselves by merging with plants or trees. The Wood Clones will weaken if the main body is struggling, but, otherwise, they are highly performing, and nearly indistinguishable from the user himself, which allowed Hashirama to outwit any opponent.

Only Madara, thanks to his insightful Sharingan, could see through the jutsu. However, when he couldn’t rely on the Sharingan, even Madara fell victim to the Wood Clone’s trickery. Years later, Madara, who could perform Hashirama’s techniques after being implanted with the latter’s DNA, used the Wood Clone to mock the Five Kage.

9) Wood Style Secret Jutsu: Nativity of a World of Trees

The Nativity of a World of Trees as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Owing to his immeasurable, chakra, Hashirama was able to create enough vegetation to change the landscape. In a matter of moments, he could make trees spring from any surface and grow inexorably, engulfing everything in front of them.

The trees would expand with enough speed and power to capture the targeted enemies, leaving them hopeless. Upon creating this dense forest, Hashirama can manipulate it both to attack his opponents, overwhelming them, or to defend himself.

Yamato attempted to use this jutsu, but his version was much weaker and covered a significantly smaller area compared to Hashirama’s original technique. Only Madara was able to replicate the jutsu on a scale at least comparable to that of the legendary First Hokage.

8) Wood Style: Cloth Sack Technique

The Cloth Sack jutsu as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With this jutsu, Hashirama could restrain a target by creating several gigantic wooden hands. Each hand was as big as a Tailed Beast, which granted them formidable power, enough to catch the blade of Madara’s Perfect Susanoo swung by the mighty Nine Tails.

7) Wood Style: Wood Expulsion Jutsu

The Wood Expulsion jutsu as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Performing this technique, Hashirama was able to surround himself with a massive dome-like structure made of hardened wood. It’s a jutsu that has outstanding defensive effectiveness, enough to completely withstand a Tailed Beast Ball from the Nine Tails.

Needless to say, this feat makes the Wood Explosion Jutsu one of the most powerful defensive techniques in the entire Naruto series. It can also be used for other purposes, as the caster can open the wooden dome from within to jump out and perform a surprise attack.

6) Wood Style: Advent of a World of Flowering Trees

The World of Flowering Trees as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of Hashirama’s most dangerous moves, this jutsu creates a dense forest of flowering trees that grow on any surface, until they completely envelop the surrounding area. Targets are not only restrained by the powerful, ever-growing branches, but also rendered unconscious by the pollen produced by the flowers.

The effect is almost instantaneous, as the forest quickly engulfs everything around, spreading the pollen. To survive, one has to stay elevated above the trees, or to destroy them all. Of course, both of these things are quite difficult, as the forest covers an extremely large area.

5) Sage Art: Gracious Deity Gates

The Gracious Deity Gates as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With this jutsu, Hashirama can manifest several massive red torii gates out of nowhere and send them to immobilize a certain target. Pinned between the gates and the ground, the target will be subdued without escape.

A testament to this technique’s unreal binding force, Hashirama successfully used it to immobilize the Ten Tails itself. However, he failed to subjugate both Obito, after the latter had gained mastery of Ten Tails jinchuriki powers, as well as the fully revived Madara.

4) Summoning: Quintuple Rashomon

The Quintuple Rashomon as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Rashomon gates are enormous constructs that, according to the Naruto franchise databooks, are created to protect the realm of the dead. Tightly sealed and solidly built, these gates are an amazing defensive jutsu, as they can act as a shield against most attacks.

While the other known users of the technique can only conjure up to three Rashomon gates, Hashirama can summon five of them. Using his Quintuple Rashomon, Hashirama was able to deflect one of the strongest attacks ever seen, a Tailed Beast Ball from the Nine Tails combined with a blade from Madara’s Perfect Susanoo.

3) Wood Style: Wood Dragon Jutsu

The Wood Dragon jutsu as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Wood Dragon Jutsu is one of Hashirama’s most formidable techniques. It consists of a gigantic, serpentine wooden dragon that captures and restrains the target. The dragon can weaken its targets by absorbing their chakra, until leaving them completely drained and unable to use their own techniques.

During his fateful battle with Madara at the Valley of The End, Hashirama used the Wood Dragon to subdue the Nine Tails, whom the former had put under his control. After stealing Hashirama’s DNA, Madara became able to cast this jutsu as well.

Using his own version of the Wood Dragon, Madara was able to restrain both the Nine Tails and the Eight Tails at the same time. Luckily, Naruto used the powers of the Nine Tails to break free, while the Eight Tails was saved by Might Guy’s decisive intervention.

2) Wood Style: Wood Golem Jutsu

The Wood Golem jutsu as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With this jutsu, Hashirama creates an enormous humanoid creature, made up entirely of wood. It can be combined with Hashirama’s other techniques, such as the chakra-absorbing Wood Dragon, or the Hokage Style: Kakuan’s Tenth Edict on Enlightenment, which the former used to suppress the Nine Tails, freeing it from Madara’s control.

The wooden golem, which Hashirama uses as his avatar, is strong enough to catch a Tailed Beast Ball from the Nine Tails, and even restrain the monster with a single hand. According to the databook, the Wood Golem Jutsu can unleash as much power as the Nine Tails itself.

This doesn’t come as a surprise, given that Hashirama could use it to clash on par with Madara’s Perfect Susanoo, whose destructive potential was equal to that the strongest Tailed Beast.

1) Sage Art: Wood Style: True Thousand Hands

The Sage Art: True Thousand Hands jutsu as seen in the Naruto series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama proved himself to be an amazing user of Sage Mode. He was very adept at both gathering natural energy and blending it with his own chakra to augment all of his techniques and capabilities. This, of course, included his skills with the Wood Release.

Upon entering Sage Mode, Hashirama could conjure a titanic wooden statue to fight on his behalf. The statue was insanely large, as its size totally dwarfed that of both the complete Nine Tails and Madara’s Perfect Susanoo. Even huge mountains looked small and insignificant compared to the wooden construct.

The statue was equipped with countless of wooden hands. Each hand was about the size of the Nine Tails, and stored enough power to grab hold of the monster quite effortlessly. Hashirama could command all the hands to strike at once, unleashing a tremendous barrage of punches on the target.

The Sage Art: Wood Style: True Thousand Hands stands out as the pinnacle of Hashirama’s strength, and one of the most powerful techniques in the entire series. With this jutsu, Hashirama overpowered the combined might of the Nine Tails and Madara’s Perfect Susanoo, a force that would easily wreck most ninjas. Their clash changed the entire landscape, resulting in the creation of the Valley of The End.

