Does Aoi Kanzaki have a Breathing Style in Demon Slayer? Her powers and abilities, explored

Aoi Kanzaki from Demon Slayer was first featured during the Rehabilitation Training arc of the anime. She was first introduced as a member of the Butterfly Mansion, a facility that treats demon slayers. As seen from her interaction with Tanjiro and the others, she has a rigorous and serious attitude.

Aoi doesn't partake in any combat or altercation, giving a limited visualization of her powers and abilities. Fans often intrigued by her character ask, "Does Aoi Kanzaki have a Breathing Style?" Aoi Kanzaki is proficient in Water Breathing, which was revealed during her Final Selection.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime/manga and reflects the author's opinions.

Aoi's Breathing Style and her proficiency with it

According to the Kimetsu no Yaiba Second Fanbook, Aoi was revealed as a user of the Water Breathing technique. During her time in the Final Selection, she used her Water Breathing to succeed in passing the test. However, she stated that it was all because of her luck and stopped training. She instead started focusing on supporting other demon slayers.

She was never revealed visually using Water Breathing in the series. However, given the multitude of difficulties shown during Tanjiro's Final Selection, she has to be well proficient to survive. Despite Water Breathing being one of the most common and beginner-friendly breathing styles, it can be one of the strongest, as displayed by Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro.

In the anime, Aoi exaggerates how she passed the Final Selection out of sheer luck. However, as someone who passed the Final Selection, Aoi has above-average fighting skills. Given she can use a Breathing Form, her credibility as a demon slayer is already elevated than most of the others.

Based on this thought process of passing by luck, she stopped practicing her breathing technique and went to the Butterfly Mansion to become a support for other demon slayers. In the Butterfly Mansion, under the guidance of Shinobu, she is likely honing her skills as a medic.

Aoi's other powers and abilities in Demon Slayer

While that answers, "Does Aoi Kanzaki have a Breathing Style?", at the Butterfly Mansion, Aoi, under the guidance of the Insect Hashira, Shinobu, hones her skills in treating others and knowledge of medicine. She chose to help other demon slayers by treating them over fighting. She has been seen to help Tanjiro and the others rehabilitation multiple times throughout the anime.

After training under Shinobu, Aoi gained knowledge of medicine and can concoct basic medication needed to heal someone. She is basically in charge of the Butterfly Mansion, treating others in the absence of Shinobu, who goes on missions to fight demons.

Aoi has also displayed her knowledge in craftsmanship and skillfulness in handwork. In the anime, Aoi repaired Nezuko's box, which was damaged from an attack by Sanemi, the wind Hashira. In multiple instances, she has also worked towards fixing and repairing the Butterfly Mansion, displaying her proficiency in craftsmanship.

Final thoughts

The question, "Does Aoi Kanzaki have a Breathing Style?" has been answered in this article. Aoi is one of the most under-the-radar characters from the series. She was only featured a handful of times, both in the anime and the manga, with no expansion on her Breathing Form.

Only a few mentions of her being able to use Water Breathing are scattered throughout the entire series. Despite her lack of fight sequences and confrontation with demons in the anime, she is undoubtedly not just a normal character in anime. If push comes to shove, she can fend for herself and others.

