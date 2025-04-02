This Spring 2025 anime proves how Nezuko would be as a villain in Demon Slayer

The Spring 2025 anime Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho by Yokohama Animation Lab might be the next Demon Slayer. The series revolves around an almost similar storyline and character representation. The first episode of the anime was released on March 31, 2025, and can be compared to the popular Demon Slayer anime.

Ad

Despite sharing a lot of resemblances, the Sword of the Demon Hunter anime can be given credibility for the changes in plot that provide a difference. The most notable difference is that the anime equivalent to Nezuko, Suzune, serves as an antagonist. The anime provides a "what if" perspective to the fans, like what Nezuko would be like as a villain.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both the Demon Slayer and Sword of the Demon Hunter anime and reflects the author's opinions.

Ad

Trending

Suzune perfectly portrays Nezuko if she were a villain from Demon Slayer

Nezuko from Demon Slayer and Suzune from Kijin Gentosho (Images via Ufotable/Yokohama Animation Lab)

The stories for Nezuko and Suzune from the Spring 2025 anime Sword of the Demon Hunter start almost identically. The only difference is that rather than being turned into a demon like Nezuko, Suzune was born a demon. Suzune was abandoned by her parents when her brother, Jinta, decided to run away with her.

Ad

At the beginning of the anime, Suzune displays a bright and cheerful attitude. Just like Nezuko cares for Tanjiro, Suzune does the same for Jinta; however, more obsessively. When she was manipulated by Tohmi no Kijo, she lost her innocence and changed her entire personality. She beheaded Shirayuki, leading Jinta to have a mental breakdown and go against her.

With multiple traits similar to Nezuko, Suzune is just an evil version of Nezuko. She portrays to the fans what Nezuko would have been like if she hadn't resisted her urges to consume humans. The demonic nature of Nezuko that was never shown can be given a face with Suzune's character portrayal.

Ad

The spring 2025 anime Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 1 comparison

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new Spring 2025 anime Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 1 follows plenty of similarities with Demon Slayer regarding plot and environment settings. The anime is set in a world where demons and humans exist and fight against each other. From the presentation of Wisteria flowers to the protagonist having a demon sister, everything adds up to the similarities.

The Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 1 shows many symbolic references to the Demon Slayer anime. The series shares minor details, like Red Spider Lilies and Wisteria flowers, to major references, as the Katana being the primary weapon of the series. The general visual environment of the Spring 2025 anime shares a lot of similar vibes with Demon Slayer.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite sharing a lot of similarities with the Demon Slayer anime, the new Spring 2025 anime has already grown its own fanbase with only one episode. The characters in the Sword of the Demon Hunter series have their own personalities that make them popular in their own right. With a unique storyline and intriguing visuals, only positive things could be anticipated from the anime.

The first episode had an extensive narration of the storyline, setting the base for the story to continue forward. It ended with a hint at a 170-year-later timeline, bringing the story into the modern world. With the pilot episode of the Spring 2025 anime Sword of the Demon Hunter succeeding, fans of the series look forward to the next episode and how the story unfolds.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback