Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 is scheduled for release on April 8, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 1 made its debut on March 31, 2025, and delivered the origin of Suzune and Jinta, alongside the incident that led to their 170-year-long pursuit.

Episode 1 depicts Suzune and Jinta's dire circumstances, which led to their eventual falling out. Suzune's half-demon heritage was also hinted at, becoming a plotline that is to be explored in future episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 1.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 will be released on April 8, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The episode will mainly follow Jinta's journey through the different eras of Japanese history until the present, where he becomes a high school student in modern-day society. The series will have a total of two cours spanning the Spring 2025 and Summer 2025 seasons.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11:00 am Monday April 7, 2025 Pacific Time 08:00 am Monday April 7, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday April 7, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday April 7, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

April 7, 2025 India Standard Time 08:30 pm Monday April 7, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday April 7, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 will be broadcast on BS Fuji, Tokyo MX, and the MBS channel. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix will stream the episode for Japanese audiences. Ani-One Asia and BiliBili will bring the episode to international audiences.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 1

Suzune as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 1 started off with Suzune's father being angry at Suzune for unknown reasons, followed by him kicking her out of the house in the rain. Eventually, Jinta found Suzune out in the rain and ran away from home alongside her, apologizing for not helping her previously.

Later, a wandering samurai named Motoharu found both of them and decided to adopt them into his family in the village of Kadono. Suzune and Jinta then become acquainted with Motoharu's daughter, Shirayuki, marking the beginning of their new life.

Eventually, Jinta found out that Motoharu wasn't actually a samurai. Instead, he was the protector of Kadono village and the personal guard of the Itsukihime, Shirayuki's mother, and a divine figure within the village.

Shirayuki and Jinta as shown in the anime (Yokohama Animation Lab)

The episode then cut forward a few years later, where Motoharu died protecting the Itsukihime, with Shirayuki assuming the role of the divine figure. Jinta had managed to become Shirayuki's bodyguard while keeping his romantic feelings for her repressed.

A few days later, Shirayuki revealed that she would have to marry Kiyomasa, the future village chief, in order to create an heir for the divine role. She made it clear that she still loved Jinta but couldn't be with him due to his origin from outside the village.

Eventually, demons attacked the village and severely injured Jinta in battle. Fortunately, Jinta managed to turn the tables and win the fight. One of the demons sought out Suzune and manipulated her into perceiving Shirayuki and the future village chief's relationship as infidelity. An enraged Suzune then confronted Shirayuki and Kiyomasa at the shrine.

Suzune in her demon form as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Suzune expressed her displeasure toward Shirayuki, eventually transforming into her full demon form. Jinta later woke up and discovered that the demon he had battled managed to heal him by turning him into a half-demon.

He then promptly returned to the village, only to witness Suzune beheading Shirayuki in cold blood. Jinta engaged Suzune in battle, which ended with Suzune vowing to find him later, even if it took several years.

A now near-immortal Jinta left Kadono village to combat the threat posed by his sister, along with his motivation to somehow avenge Shirayuki. The episode ended with a glimpse into the far future, where Jinta eventually met the modern-day incarnation of the Itsukihime.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2: What to expect?

Jinta witnessing Shirayuki's death (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 2 will mainly follow Jinta and his story through the 170-year-long journey. The story will take a different approach to storytelling, switching between the future and the past to create an overall narrative.

