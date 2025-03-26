Demon Slayer's biggest criticism is also its least viable (& other series show why)

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest anime of the last decade. Even as it approaches its conclusion, it remains an entry point for those wanting to try anime. There are many reasons for Demon Slayer’s popularity and acclaim in the anime world. One is its straightforward plot. The story is uncomplicated, with a clear distinction between the protagonist and antagonist.

Another reason for the series' popularity is its visuals. Few anime come close in this regard. The colors are not jarring to the viewer and are very appealing, and Ufotable deserves credit for their amazing work. One aspect closely tied to the visuals that receives criticism is the animation of the breathing techniques.

Fans of the anime often take issue with how the breathing styles are represented. The breathing styles are animated to resemble elemental attacks, but, in reality, there is no element in use, and this bothers fans. These fans overlook that Demon Slayer is a Shonen anime, and representing the breathing styles with elements enhances their appeal. This is a form of visual exaggeration typical in Shonen anime, contributing to what makes anime unique.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why the criticism of breathing styles in Demon Slayer

holds no weight

Giyu Tomioka using his water breathing style (Image via Shueisha)

Demon Slayer’s breathing styles are some of its most integral elements. Members of the Demon Slayer Corps use them to gain strength and defeat demons. They also demonstrate the diversity of the series’ world.

Many fans initially perceived the breathing styles as powers when they first saw Giyu Tomioka using them. They observed the visuals and assumed that the Hashira used water to cut demons, but that’s not accurate.

Breathing styles are not physical manifestations of the elements they are named after; when Water or Fire breathing styles are employed, there isn’t any actual water or fire involved. The breathing styles merely mimic the natural element they are named after. While the series’ visuals suggest something more, the reality is much simpler, frustrating fans.

Long-range attacks in the series are a result of shockwaves (Image via Shueisha)

Fans want humans to be empowered, yet they overlook that the normalcy of humans is what drives the series. At its core, this series is about the normalcy of humanity. Humans are not the strongest creatures; they are weak, powerless, and finite, but the series doesn’t consider this a weakness. Instead, it emphasizes how human beings' mortality serves as their greatest strength.

The extravagant visuals are also typical in Shonen manga and anime and can be found across genres. In Blue Lock and Ao Ashi, intense moments are depicted with striking visuals. Even Vinland Saga employs this technique by visually exaggerating Thorkell's size to convey his terrifying nature.This over-the-top portrayal of mundane situations is what makes anime engaging.

Final thoughts

The core of fans' dissatisfaction with Demon Slayer’s breathing styles arises from their expectations of fantasy and magic. As an action-adventure anime that centers on battles, fans anticipate a complex power system. Given that the demons possess magical abilities, some fans hope for a balanced dynamic between the two.

