Tanjiro needed to meet this character in Demon Slayer but never did (& it's not Yoriichi)

Demon Slayer is nearing its end with the manga having ended earlier, and the anime is expected to meet its conclusion with the Infinity Castle film. Since its first episode and chapter, Demon Slayer has been gripping. Fans have mulled over the simple yet powerful plot, with some being satisfied with how the entire series played out and a majority asking, “What ifs.”

While a lot of the “What ifs” are due to viewer dissatisfaction, there are some that, if explored, would have enhanced the entire story. The most popular “What ifs” of Demon Slayer concern Rengoku’s death. Fans have wondered what the whole storyscape would have been if the Fire Hashira had survived. Tanjiro would have been his Tsuguko and would have gained strength quickly.

There are also fans who wish Tanjiro faced off against Kokushibo instead of Muichiro. These fans see it as one of the biggest misses of Demon Slayer, and they aren’t wrong; a fight between Kokushibo and Tanjiro would not just be an interesting fight to witness, but it would also hold so much symbolic significance. It will be a reenactment of Kokushibo’s battle with his Yoriichi.

Here is the meetup that should have happened in Demon Slayer but didn’t happen. This is why Tanjiro should have met Kokushibo.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory, reflects the opinions of the author, and may contain spoilers.

Why Tanjiro should have met Kokushibo in Demon Slayer

Tanjiro bears Yoriichi's will and also his accessories (Image via Ufotable)

The beauty of Demon Slayer’s interaction is that it's never random. Koyoharu Gotouge went above and beyond in this regard and paired the best corps members and demons with one another. A brilliant example of this is the fight between Kaigaku and Zenitsu. The fight is not just thrilling to see because the two are amazing fighters, but it is thrilling because of the backstory they both share. Another fight that was done well is the fight between Doma and Shinobu Kocho.

However, Koyoharu Gotouge missed a golden opportunity to create one of Demon Slayer’s most intriguing battles. A battle between Tanjiro and Kokushibo would have made history. The first reason is the shared history. Tanjiro carries the essence of Kokushibo’s brother, Yoriichi, and it is a result of Tanjiro’s ancestors learning the Sun Breathing techniques. This puts Tanjiro on Muzan’s radar in the series but should have also sparked Kokushibo to seek him out.

The last battle Kokushibo had with someone who used a Sun Breathing Technique was with his aged brother, and he was still bested in that fight. A meeting between Tanjiro and Kokushibo would have ended in a battle, and it would have been one of the series’ most interesting fights. Kokushibo with his Moon Breathing Technique and Tanjiro with the opposite; the fight would have been closure for Kokushibo and for Tanjiro, a reminder that power corrupts.

Tanjiro draws his strength from love, unlike Yoriichi who loves no one (Image via Ufotable)

The other reason that this battle should have happened was their contrasting philosophies. A battle between the two would have been a perfect place to hash it out. Tanjiro is very rooted in the human experience and believes in people fighting for one another. Kokushibo, on the other hand, wants to be everlasting; he can’t fathom a world where he doesn’t live long and powerful. This is why he becomes a demon, despite being a Demon Slayer.

Tanjiro’s battle with Akaza was a full-circle moment that satisfied the viewers who craved revenge. Tanjiro didn’t have a deep personal relationship with Rengoku, so he wasn’t affected by the Hashira’s death, and his thirst for revenge seemed forced. That’s why his opponent in the Infinity Castle should have been Kokushibo.

Final thoughts

Kokushibo meeting Muichiro was also a brilliant move by Koyoharu Gotouge, as the predecessor and descendant got to battle it out. The death of Muichiro after the battle was an end to the cycle of pain that the Tsugikuni had gone through. Furthermore, a battle between Tanjiro and Kokushibo would have only made sense in the Infinity Castle arc, and it would have made him too weak to face Muzan.

