Are Shonen protagonists becoming darker? Explored

Shonen protagonists are the lifeline of most Shonen anime, and for good reason. Not only do they lure fans in with their unparalleled optimism, but viewers also enjoy these protagonists' journeys.

Shonen protagonists might be responsible for the popularity anime has today. The likes of Luffy from One Piece, Ichigo from Bleach, and Naruto from Naruto became so popular that they defined an entirely new era in anime.

However, there's been a recent shift in Shonen's protagonists. The optimistic characters are slowly replaced with much darker characters. Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, and Solo Leveling are all part of the new Shonen anime joining the trend. Even among manga, that trend can be seen in Kagburachi and Red Blue.

Along with the main characters, the tone of each story is also getting darker. Even stories that had bright beginnings are getting wrapped up in darker adult themes. This change has led fans to ask the question, "Are Shonen protagonists getting darker?" The answer to this question is a 'Yes' and a 'No' at the same time.

It is a 'Yes' because the most popular Shonen manga and anime in the last three years have featured darker Shonen protagonists. The answer is also a 'No' because the most popular Shonen manga and anime don't account for everything classified as Shonen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.

Are Shonen protagonists becoming darker?

Eren Jaegar is normally confused as a seinen protagonist (Image via MAPPA)

If viewers look at the most popular manga and anime in the last three years, one could say that Shonen is getting darker. However, when it comes to the entirety of Shonen, most of the Shonen protagonists remain as they were. Shonen is meant for a younger populace, and that's why many Shonen protagonists haven't changed.

The likes of Kagburachi, Hell's Paradise, Fire Punch, Chainsaw Man, and Kingdom are indicators of the shift. Even My Hero Academia and its spinoff, which start out happy, become darker as the story progresses.

Topics that are normally not explored by Shonen manga and anime are now being explored. Kagburachi is a good example of this. While Kagburachi is largely a revenge story, it is also about identity.

Chihiro, in the midst of claiming all the enchanted blades, also has to prepare for the worst about his father. It is foreshadowed in Kagburachi that the enchanted blades might have been used in a genocide. Once Chihiro finds out, it might shake who he is at his very core. The search for one's identity is also explored in My Hero Academia towards its ending.

Deku starts My Hero Academia with the optimism attributed to most Shonen protagonists. He just wants to help others because it is an innate response, and when he gets his quirk, viewers see an underdog rise to the top. However, this changes as the story progresses. Not only is Deku failing at following All Might's path, but his quirk, One for All, comes with the identity of other heroes.

Deku struggles to define the kind of person he wants to be among these conflicting voices. The world of My Hero Academia, at the same time, starts looking like the Wild West.

Light Yagami is Shonen's earliest dark protagonist (Image via Madhouse)

The most famous example of this shift to darker Shonen protagonists is in Shonen's dark trio: Hell's Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man. Their penchant for gory visuals and unfettered violence gave them the name the dark trio. Some anime enthusiasts have gone as far as calling these series Anti Shonen, as they are everything Shonen traditionally isn't.

While most of the dark trio is fantastical, it still feels realistic. The main characters are not just dark for the shock effect. Their grim outlook on life is a result of the world they are living in. This is unlike traditional Shonen such as Naruto and Hajime No Ippo, where the main characters are outcasts but still have an endless reserve of love for the world that treats them harshly.

Final thoughts

While most Shonen protagonists are still light-happy characters, it can't be denied that characters in the most popular Shonen series are becoming darker. This shows that the line between Seinen and Shonen is getting blurred as more Shonen series are confronting darker themes in their work. Even Demon Slayer, one of the most popular Shonen manga in recent years, has the main character grow darker as the series progresses.

