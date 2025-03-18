Demon Slayer's demons have just as much plot armor as the Hashira (& it's wrong to say otherwise)

The Demon Slayer series is currently considered to be one of the most popular and trending anime. As the story slowly unfolds, more characters, humans and demons, are highlighted throughout the series.

Ad

The age-old theory that the good guys have plot armor is standard in anime of this genre. However, the series provides plot armor not only to the Hashira but also to the demons, even more so than one can think, the prime example being Gyutaro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gyutaro from Demon Slayer might have got some help no one noticed

Gyutaro taking on both Tanjiro and Uzui in battle (Image via Ufotable)

Gyutaro, alongside Daki, was the Upper-Rank Six demon featured during the Entertainment District arc. The fight between Gyutaro and Uzui had a lot of instances where the plot might have acted in Gyutaro's favoritism.

Ad

Trending

Firstly, right before Gyutaro appeared, Nezuko was removed from the picture. She was seen losing control of her demon form and being calmed down by Tanjiro, who made her fall asleep to recover. Nezuko's ability to heal could have benefited Uzui in the battle.

Moreover, Nezuko possessed a Blood Demon Art that allowed her to set fire to her blood, which could have severely damaged Gyutaro. If Nezuko had been present during the battle, Gyutaro could have been finished very early and effortlessly.

Ad

Tengen Uzui trying to behead Gyutaro(Image via Ufotable)

Secondly, the issue of how the Demon Slayer Corps behaved in the Entertainment District raises questions. Despite receiving confirmation of a strong demon who killed over 20 Hashira in the past, the Corps decided to send only one Hashira, Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira.

Ad

Those 20+ Hashira failed to rid the demon for over 100 years. Yet, the Corps sent only one rather than sending two or more Hashira. Yes, it did help the story progress and lead to an intense battle, but the reasoning feels illogical and seemingly gives Gyutaro an advantage.

Gyutaro enters the Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the fight against the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Daki called out to Gyutaro as she was being beheaded. Gyutaro emerged from within her body, taking her to another part of the room and rearranging her severed head.

The battle between the demon siblings, Daki and Gyutaro, against Uzui, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu commenced. After a gruesome fight, with the demon Gyutaro maintaining the upper hand, the demon slayers finally saw their opening to strike back.

Ad

Inosuke and Zenitsu were able to decapitate Daki, while Tanjiro, after an intense battle, was finally able to decapitate Gyutaro. As both demons' heads lay against each other on the ground, the battle of the Entertainment District arc was finally concluded.

In Conclusion

After the battle, Tanjiro and others sustained heavy injuries (Image via Ufotable)

Despite winning the battle, Uzui, Tanjiro, and the others sustained heavy injuries. Uzui lost his hand, which inevitably pushed him into retirement from the Hashira post. Tanjiro and the others were in a critically compromised state. It took them months of recovery to get back on their feet.

Ad

If only the variables in the Demon Slayer anime had been different during the battle, such situations could have been easily avoided. This shows how glazed Gyutaro's character was in terms of plot armor. The other Upper-Rank demons are yet to be unfolded as the series turns to its finale, the Infinity Castle arc.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback