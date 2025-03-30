This Mangekyo Sharingan ability from Naruto may have been the perfect Otsutsuki counter (& it's not Izanami)

The Naruto series is one of the most popular anime series of all time. The universe has a variety of villains who are very overpowering, one of them being the Otsutsuki clan. The Otsutsuki are celestial beings from another planet, known for their parasitic ambitions, draining the life energy from other worlds to evolve.

The Otsutsuki were first introduced in the Naruto: Shippuden series and are the main antagonists of the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the immense display of their power throughout the series, theorizing ways to counter them became a pastime activity for fans. One theory can also be derived involving the Uchiha Clan.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author's opinion.

Shisui's Kotoamatsukami may be the perfect counter to the Otsutsuki from Naruto

In the series Naruto, the Uchiha clan is a particular group of ninja, famously known for their visual prowess. The Uchiha are famed for possessing the Sharingan, a dojutsu kekke genkai. Every Sharingan has a unique ability that can be unlocked by its user once they activate Mangekyo Sharingan. The clan has a long history with several powerful warriors.

Among the few famous warriors was one Shishui Uchiha. His Mangekyo Sharingan ability was known as Kotoamatsukami. The ability of this particular Mangekyo Sharingan was casting a powerful yet subtle mind-control genjutsu on the target.

The Kotoamatsukami technique allows the user to enter any individual's mind within their line of sight. Once the user enters, they can then manipulate their target by implementing phantom experiences. The victim is completely unaware that they are being manipulated. It is considered one of the most powerful forms of visual jutsu alongside the likes of Tsukiyomi, Izanami, and Izanagi.

The crow that Itachi hid within Naruto with Shisui's Sharingan (Image via Pierrot)

Now, to talk about whether the Kotoamatsukami can be the perfect counter to the Otsutsuki or not. Analysing the nature of how the Mangekyo Sharingan ability works could likely be a counter. A visual jutsu that has mind-control powers might be the perfect counter. It could bring the Otsutsuki under control, limiting their movement and eventually their strength and powers.

No indication has been given that the Otsutsuki are immune to any genjutsu. However, the only counteracting fact is that it has never been shown in the anime, as none of the characters have tried using genjutsu on the Otsutsuki.

Now, to explain why Izanami will not work on the Otsutsuki briefly, Izanami is a visual genjutsu that traps its target in a loop. The target is then forced to withstand pain until they give up and accept their fate. The Otsutsuki members are known to be self-aware. They have been said to have accepted their fates, which will render the genjutsu useless, as it heavily depends on the targets being unsure of themselves.

Final Thoughts

Shisui Uchiha, the user of the Kotoamatsukami genjutsu (Image via Pierrot)

The Otsutsuki clan was first made aware of during the Fourth Great Ninja War arc of the Naruto series. They were again later introduced during the Boruto series as the main antagonists. The Otsutsuki are a clan well known for being the descendants of one of the most notable visual prowess in the series, Byakugan.

The use of the Kotoamatsukami genjutsu on the Otsutsuki theory can be concluded based on the facts. However, it will remain a hypothetical theory since it was never implemented in the series. As the latest Boruto series concluded in 2023, the question of whether the Mangekyo Sharingan technique would've been effective will remain unanswered.

