What happened to Min Byung-Gyu in Solo Leveling? Explained

Despite being shown briefly, the Solo Leveling series offers a range of characters, among which Byung-Gyu is one of the prominent ones. First appearing in episode 1 of the anime but properly featuring during the Jeju Island arc, Min Byung-Gyu was an S-Rank mage with healing abilities.

S-Rank hunters from Korea and Japan have been tasked to invade Jeju Island and take it back from the magic insects. As the anime series progresses, many fans have been left wondering, "What happened to Min Byung-Gyu?"

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime/manhwa.

Byung-Gyu's death and resurrection in Solo Leveling's original timeline

Byung-Gyu impaled by the Ant King, Beru in Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To answer the question, Byung-Gyu was killed by the Ant King but later resurrected by Sung Jinwoo as a shadow. But upon Yoonho's request, he was released and laid to rest.

Min Byung-Gyu was seen in the first episode of the Solo Leveling anime. Being an S-Rank healer, he was involved in the first raid on Jeju Island, as seen in the episode. Due to the episode being cut short, not much could be gathered from the sequence. However, because of his later appearance in the series, he was confirmed alive from the initial raid.

He later featured again during the Jeju Island arc, returning to the island to aid the S-Rank hunters in recapturing. He had shown earlier reluctance about joining the raid during his conversation with Yoonho, but later joined. As the party reached the nest, they were attacked by an army of insects, which they defeated quite easily. They party then proceeded towards the Ant Queen.

Right as they managed to defeat the Ant Queen, an ominous presence entered the room. Beru, the Ant King, upon hearing the death cry of the Queen, has entered and started overpowering the hunters. As the hunters were fending off against the Ant King, Byung-Gyu was constantly healing them. He put himself under a camouflage cloak to hide himself from the Ant King.

Despite his efforts to hide, he was sighted by the Ant King and impaled, causing his immediate death. The loss of the healer also affected the hunters, who could not regenerate anymore.

At that point, Sung Jinwoo made his appearance in the dungeon by exchanging his position with a shadow soldier and defeated the Ant King. However, during the fight, Cha Hae-In was severely injured and was critical to be taken to a hospital.

Jinwoo decided to resurrect Byung-Gyu as a shadow soldier to treat Hae-In. After receiving the healing powers of the former S-Rank healer, Cha Hae-In was out of danger. Yoonho requested that Jinwoo release Byung-Gyu's shadow so that he can pass away in peace. Jinwoo agreed to this request and released Min's shadow.

Byung-Gyu's life in the new timeline and Ragnarök, explained

A still of Min Byung-Gyu from Solo Leveling season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is a spinoff sequel to the original novel series. In this series, due to Sung Jinwoo resetting time using the Cup of Reincarnation, Byung-Gyu's death was undone. In this timeline, Byung-Gyu works as a university teacher who teaches Korean history. He eventually moves into medicine and becomes a doctor. He also meets Oh Seonjoo, and the two get married.

Min Byung-Gyu, in his 60s, becomes a doctor and evaluator for the Hunters Association. While working there, he meets Suho, Jinwoo's son, who summoned Beru to show his summoning skills. Byung-Gyu immediately gets scared of him as fragments of memory come back, while Beru also recognises him.

Beru, feeling bad for Byung-Gyu, grants him his blessing and awakens him, making him a C-Rank Healer. Despite awakening, Byung-Gyu decides not to join the guild or become a hunter, and instead focuses on his research on stardust, a performance-enhancing drug for hunters.

In conclusion

Min Byung-Gyu, the S-Rank healer from Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Min Byung-Gyu from the series Solo Leveling held a crucial role in the Jeju Island raid. His constant healing capabilities are what made the hunters hold out long enough for Jinwoo to arrive. He was also a very happy and jolly character who viewed life with an optimistic outlook.

Concluding the latest episode of the anime series, his resurrection by Jinwoo is yet to be revealed. With fans filled with anticipation awaiting, the fight between Beru and Jinwoo ends, and the story can gradually move on to the Recruitment arc.

