Solo Leveling Ragnarök is a spin-off and sequel to the Solo Leveling manhwa. Written by Daul with 82 chapters currently on air, it features the son of Sung Jin-Woo, Sung Suho. The boy was believed to be a regular human child until, one day, his powers awoke thanks to a near-death experience.

Thus, utterly unknown to him, his father, Sung Jin-Woo, uses the System initially created for him to simulate training for Suho in the Shadow Realm to help him master his latent abilities. The Earth is threatened once more as Itarim, the gods of other universes, seek to fill the void left by the Absolute Being.

Through these simulations, Suho must conquer the Shadow Dungeon and prove his mettle in the world of Hunters. There isn't much time as a new evil looking to swallow the world whole has surfaced. But in all this, what of Jin-Woo?

Solo Leveling Ragnarök: The true Shadow Monarch

Sung Jin-Woo does make appearances in Solo Leveling Ragnarök. He is seen during the initial bits of the series - firstly in space, fending off elements that threaten the Earth. Secondly, he is shown to watch Suho at school often, discussing the next course of action with his Shadow Soldiers.

With that clear, we move to what has become of him. At the end of Solo Leveling, viewers are treated to seeing an older, more mature Jin-Woo as he floats in the sky, looking at what might be heading Earth's way. In Solo Leveling Ragnarök, we see glimpses of him, and he still appears stronger.

At this point, Jin-Woo is likely the strongest being in the Solo Leveling universe. He took all the Monarchs so the Rulers would not stand a chance against him. As Ashborn's successor, he has surpassed him and become a better, stronger version.

Conquering death and transcending it has made him immortal, his realm being beyond the world. He has over 10 million Shadow Soldiers, and his number keeps growing with each battle. He possesses immeasurable Mana reserves, speed, strength, and durability.

Sung Jin-Woo and his shadow army in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

His inventory houses many powerful weapons and tools, each with its unique ability. Since he maxed out all his stats, he can use the full extent of skills such as Commander's Touch, Shadow Exchange, Bloodlust, Dragon's Fear, etc.

In Conclusion

Overall, the Jin-Woo seen at the end of Solo Leveling has grown even stronger in Solo Leveling Ragnarök. He has every ability he possessed in the original series, but he is stronger now and has a few tricks here and there.

Defeating the Monarchs by himself established him as the most powerful. There is, quite literally, no one to rival him at this point.

As of Solo Leveling Ragnarök, Jin-Woo is in space fending off a different threat. Back on Earth, Beru has been put in charge of making sure Suho develops and gains an understanding of the powers he was born with.

