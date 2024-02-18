Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarök canon? Series setting and relation to original story, explained

Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is a sequel that has been getting more and more attention in recent weeks because of the anime adaptation of the original series. A-1 Pictures had the first major hit in the anime industry in 2024 with the Solo Leveling adaptation, so many people want to know more about the franchise, including the sequel.

However, there is doubt among newcomers if Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is actually canon in the story. After all, it's been some time since the first manhwa came out, so that needs to be taken into account as well, although the answer is fairly clear.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling: Ragnarök series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if the Solo Leveling: Ragnarök series is canon

Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is canon to the original series as the same creative team wrote it and continues several major plot points from the original story. A major element that validates that notion is that Sung Suho, the series' main character, is the son of the previous protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, and the conclusion of the original story feeds much of the new plot.

A good example of that is the fact that Sung Suho is the son of the Shadow Monarch, which is the status that Jin-Woo accomplished throughout the original series. That made Suho born with a lot of power, far surpassing the S-Rank Hunters by the time he reached high school and continues a lot of different points that the original series addressed.

The sequel is just a web novel, and there is no manhwa at the moment, although that is bound to change soon. There was another reason why many people didn't think it was canon: Chugong, the man who worked in the original series, was working as a supervisor on this series, but this sequel is part of the official story.

The premise of the sequel

Solo Leveling: Ragnarök's protagonist, Sung Suho (Image via Kakao)

The sequel starts five years after the ending of the Solo Leveling series, with Sung Jin-Woo having a son named Sung Suho. During this time, Suho's powers began to manifest, which is why Jin-Woo decided to train him and prepare him to be a fighter. However, it was eventually revealed that it was too dangerous.

Suho struggled to connect with other kids because of how powerful he was, and Jin-Woo decided to seal his powers and the memories he had of them so he could have a normal childhood. However, by the time he reached high school, his powers began to manifest once again, and his strength far surpassed the S-Rank Hunters and he became a part of the System, just like his father so many years ago.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is a direct contrast to the original series, with Sung Suho starting at the top while his father was at the bottom of the Hunter's ranks. However, this new protagonist also has to protect people and faces many different challenges along the way.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is canon to the series and is written by the same people who made the original Solo Leveling story. This sequel also explores many consequences from the original series, even with Suho's journey directly resulting from being the son of the Shadow Monarch.