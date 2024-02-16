Who is Sung Suho? Solo Leveling: Ragnarök's Main character, explained

Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is a sequel that has gained a lot of attention in recent weeks because of the success of the original series' anime adaptation. Indeed, A-1 Pictures' production of the first Solo Leveling story could be considered the first major anime hit of 2024, so it makes sense that a lot of newcomers are heading to the source material.

The nature of Solo Leveling: Ragnarök, as the title suggests, is a follow-up to the original series, although the protagonist is no longer Sung Jin-woo but rather Sung Suho, which got a lot of people's attention. And just by looking at the surname, a lot of fans can rightly assume that there are connections between these two characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling: Ragnarök series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining who Sung Suho is and his role in Solo Leveling: Ragnarök

Expand Tweet

Sung Suho is the protagonist of the Solo Leveling: Ragnarök sequel and is the son of the main character of the original series, Sung Jin-woo. The story takes place five years after the ending of Solo Leveling and shows the aftermath of Jin-woo becoming the Shadow Monarch, with his son now going through the different Dungeons and becoming a part of the System that made his father so powerful.

Since he is the son of the Shadow Monarch, Suho was very powerful from the moment that his abilities began to manifest when he was a small child, and that led Jin-woo to train him. However, Suho didn't have an easy childhood because his strength shunned people away from him, which is why Jin-woo decided to seal his powers and block his memories so he could have a normal life and make friends.

He eventually reached adolescence and began to get himself involved in the Dungeons, allowing him to manifest his abilities. Suho also became a part of the System, thus leading to him starting a similar journey to his father, although is worth pointing out that he wasn't nearly as weak at the start as Jin-woo.

Suho's abilities in Solo Leveling: Ragnarök

Sung Suho, the protagonist of Solo Leveling Ragnarok (Image via Redice Studio/D&C Media)

By the time Sung Suho reached high school, he was already above S-Rank and only his father, the Shadow Monarch himself, could defeat him in a one-on-one battle. The fact he only gets stronger throughout the sequel is a testament to his strength.

Furthermore, some of his most important abilities and characteristics include superhuman strength, immense durability, and amazing speed. Suho can also fly at will and has telekinesis, allowing him to move objects with just the use of his mind.

It is also worth pointing out that Solo Leveling: Ragnarök is still going, so that means that the full scale of Suho's abilities hasn't been shown thus far. It is also an obvious contrast with his father Sung Jin-woo, who started at the lowest level among the Hunters and had to work his way to the top with the System, thus introducing a different dynamic in this sequel.

Final thoughts

Sung Suho is the protagonist of Solo Leveling: Ragnarök and is the son of Sung Jin-woo, the main character of the original series. Due to Jin-woo's heritage as the Shadow Monarch, Suho is naturally strong and has already surpassed the S-Rank from the moment he reached adolescence.