Solo Leveling season 2's latest cliffhanger has fans saying it "NEEDS LONGER EPISODES"

At the end of the latest Solo leveling season 2 episode 11, titled It's Going to Get Even More Intense, fans took to X to express their dissatisfaction with the ending. The episode concluded with a cliffhanger, showing Sung Jinwoo indicating his entry into the Jeju Island raid.

The Solo Leveling anime was an immediate hit upon the release of its first season in January 2024. Fans have been calling for longer episodes, especially in this case, as the anime ended on such a cliffhanger.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the manhwa/anime.

Longer episodes might do justice for Solo Leveling season 2

Upon the release of the latest episode of Solo leveling season 2 on March 15, fans were disappointed by the ending. They took to X and other social media platforms to express their dismay.

This episode introduced the Ant King, Beru. As the hunters continued their raid on Jeju Island, Beru made his presence felt. Taking out one S-rank hunter after another, he went on a rampage. After the Ant Queen was slain inside the nest, she let out a cry, summoning Beru and the other ants.

Despite the hunters' valiant efforts, they were overpowered and backed into a corner following the death of their healer, Byung-Gu. Beru had either eliminated or severely injured most of the hunters inside the nest. He then sensed Goto Ryuji, the strongest hunter from Japan, outside the nest and went on to kill him.

As the remaining ants marched toward the S-rank hunters, Jinwoo's shadows emerged from the hunter's feet, which he had planted previously before the Jeju Island expedition. Jinwoo was seen standing on the roof of a building, uttering the word "Exchange." At that moment, the credits began to roll, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger.

Fans' reaction to the cliffhanger from the latest Solo Leveling season 2 episode

Fans were disappointed as the Solo leveling season 2 episode concluded at an exciting moment. In addition, fans have been seen complaining repeatedly about all episodes of Solo Leveling. A frustrated fanbase for the anime series took it to X:

"Thinkin bout reading all the manhwa rn but the anime is toooo good. Should I read it and get it all over with?", said one disheartened fan

"Especially when the episodes are 10 minutes long. I DON’T CARE WHAT THE TIMER ON THE VIDEO SAYS it’s obviously lying!", followed another

"Bro! The episodes aren't long enough I literally pause to check the time and hope I haven't gone past the 15th minute", claimed the third

"I skipped 2 weeks for this huge cliffhanger", expressed a disappointed fan

Fans have been very vocal about wanting longer episodes. The cliffhangers, not just from the current episode but also from all the previous ones, have left fans craving more.

In conclusion

Beru, the Ant King, might be the strongest enemy yet from Solo Leveling Season 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Jeju Island arc from Solo leveling season 2 is one of the most anticipated arcs in the storyline. Fans have eagerly awaited the partnership of the Korean and Japanese S-rank hunters, as it will introduce stronger characters to the series.

As the Jeju Island arc unfolds, Sung Jinwoo has yet to enter the scene and confront Beru. Without giving away too many spoilers, it will surely be an intense battle, as Beru has already been demonstrated to be on a different level, having outmatched multiple S-rank hunters.

