Why was Shisui Uchiha so feared in Naruto? Explained

Shisui Uchiha from the Naruto series is one of the most prominent members of his clan. He didn’t receive much screen time in the animanga series. However, with the limited time that he received, he managed to win the hearts of the viewers, instantly turning him into one of the most beloved Uchiha Clan characters in the series.

A prominent reason for his popularity was his sheer potential, which was taken away far too soon. He lived a very short life as a shinobi and he took his own life due to varying circumstances.

Many shinobis also feared him, and almost every shinobi from the neighboring villages knew about him. However, this begs the question - why was Shisui so feared in Naruto? Shisui was feared because of his combat capabilities and the Genjutsu technique that he could cast with the help of his Sharingan.

Naruto: Shisui Uchiha’s powers, abilities, and beliefs, explained

Shisui as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo Shimura believed that Shisui was the strongest Uchiha of his time. He was so proficient with a particular technique that he received the name “Shisui of the Body Flicker.” The Body Flicker Technique allows a shinobi to travel so fast that their body appears to flicker. In reality, this was an after-image, and Shisui mastered it to the point wherein he created multiple clones/after-images.

His ninjutsu abilities were great even by the Uchiha Clan’s lofty standards. His Fireball jutsu was so powerful that it required multiple shinobis skilled enough to be in the ANBU Black Ops to use their Water Style jutsu to keep his attack at bay. However, the real reason why he was feared was due to his Sharingan abilities. He was one of the only few members of the Uchiha Clan who managed to access the Magekyou Sharingan.

Kotoamatsukami is a Genjutsu technique that allows him to manipulate his target in the most subtle manner, tricking them into believing that every experience is real. In reality, these so-called experiences are tailored by Shisui, making him incredibly powerful as a shinobi.

Shisui is also the type of character who believes that the mark of a true shinobi is the ability to sacrifice their life for the mission from the shadows without hesitation. His beliefs, to a great degree, shaped Itachi’s beliefs as well. This is why Shisui Uchiha is one of the most beloved characters in the series.

Shisui’s role in Naruto

Shisui's role was to showcase how a shinobi must navigate through the political pressures placed on them by various parties (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui Uchiha was someone who loved his village. This could be seen when he opposed the coup that Uchiha Clan wanted to stage. The clan members believed that they weren’t treated as equals and staging a coup would have led to plenty of bloodshed. Shisui’s love for his village was of such a degree that he entrusted his eye to Itachi before killing himself. He knew that Itachi would use it wisely.

This was the only option for Shisui since Danzo stole his right eye. Shisui’s role was to showcase the life of a shinobi and how even the strongest ones must sacrifice their lives in the shadows for the greater good of the village.

