Why Danzo didn't use Kotoamatsukami against Sasuke in Naruto

By looking at all the ghastly crimes of Danzo in Naruto, it is no wonder that he’s the most hated character in the series. Although most of his actions were deemed to be in favor of Konoha’s prosperity, he could have taken a more humane road but didn’t. Danzo, as the leader of the Anbu’s root division, was mostly responsible for handling all the dirty work in Konoha.

One of Danzo’s biggest crimes was driving Shisui Uchiha to commit suicide, as the former forcibly took the latter’s Sharingan and was about to kill him. Shisui’s Sharingan’s most terrifying ability was Kotomatsukami.

Since Danzo had Shisui’s Sharingan, he had access to all its powers, especially Kotoamatsukami, but there is something about this ability that most Naruto fans are unaware of. And this reason is directly tied to why he didn't use the ability against Sasuke.

Exploring the reason behind Danzo not relying on Kotoamatsukami in Naruto

Kotoamatsukami is regarded as one of the most powerful dojutsu in the Narutoverse. This ability belonged to Shisui Uchiha, who was feared by all the great nations in the shinobi world. Shisui’s Sharingan’s Kotoamatsukami ability casts a subtle mind-controlling Genjutsu that manipulates the target's mind by subjecting them to false experiences.

With one of Shisui’s eyes in his possession, Danzo could have used the Kotoamatsukami to turn the tide during his fight against Sasuke. However, the only reason he didn’t use this technique was that he was unable to activate it. The Kotoamatsukami casts a powerful Genjutsu that is second to the Infinite Tsukuyomi, which is regarded as the Ultimate Genjutsu.

Kotamatsukami draws tremendous chakra from its users and has a prolonged cooldown period. Even the original user of this Sharingan, Shisui Uchiha, had to wait a decade to recharge this ability, despite having a tremendous life force.

Even after enhancing his lifeforce with Hashirama’s Cells, Danzo was just capable of withstanding Shisui’s Sharingan’s effects and had also managed to reduce the cooldown period of Kotoamatsukami. But Danzo kept Shisui’s eye hidden by concealing it and didn’t use any of latter’s Sharingan’s abilities to keep a low profile in the village.

However, when he attended the Five Kage Summit as a de-facto Sixth Hokage, he used Kotoamatsukami to influence the minds of all the Kages present at the summit, including Mifune. Danzo successfully infiltrated Mifune’s mind to use the latter as a puppet to convince all the Kages in giving Danzo the power to lead the entire Shinobi Alliance in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

If it wasn’t for Ao, no one could have deciphered Danzo’s moves, as the former used his Byakugan to fortify Fourth Mizukage’s mind against Danzo’s Kotoamatsukami. Ao wasn’t the real user of his Byakugan; however, over the course of a period, he attained great mastery over it.

As witnessed in the Five Kage Summit Arc, where he displayed his prowess by deflecting the second-strongest Genjutsu in the entirety of Naruto, Ao was also capable of reading Chakra signatures with his eyes proficiently. This is why, with one glimpse, he found out that the eye belonged to Shisui Uchiha.

After defecting from the summit, Danzo engaged in a fight against Sasuke. So, in a nutshell, Danzo would have had to wait, presumably, for years before being able to use Kotoamatsukami again, even with the Hashirama’s Cells enhancing his life force. This is why he couldn't used the ability against Sasuke.

