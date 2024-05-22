Naruto vs Jura fan animation has fans begging for Two Blue Vortex to free him

Two Blue Vortex has still not seen the return of Naruto Uzumaki to the series. He was sealed by Kawaki into another space, alongside Hinata, to keep him safe from Momoshiki, during the Boruto anime series.

Moreover, the protagonist's tailed beast, the Nine-tailed fox, has also appeared inside Himawari, indicating that the plot will probably continue without the return of its main protagonist.

But a recent fan-animation from the series has reignited the chants for the return of the protagonists. The fan animation showcased a fight between the protagonist and Jura, one of the God Trees. Although the fight hasn't happened officially, fans expressed their delight over it and demanded the return of the protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto and Two Blue Vortex manga series, and reflects the author's opinion.

Two Blue Vortex: Fans react to the fan animation of Naruto versus Jura

Expand Tweet

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the minor protagonists of the Boruto series. He was the Seventh Hokage in the series and always strived to protect his son from danger. Unfortunately, the protagonist was sealed by the hands of Kawaki, one of the main protagonists, in chapter 77.

Jura is one of the self-evolved forms of the God Tree created through the chakra of Code, one of the series' major antagonists. Jura made his first appearance during chapter 4 of the sequel series of Boruto when Boruto Uzumaki tried to follow Code towards the Ten-Tails.

Jura (left) and Hidari (right) (Image via Shueisha)

Jura took the role of the leader of all God Trees and urged them to strive for a goal in their life. He and Hidari, one of the God Trees, traveled to the Hidden Leaf Village searching for Boruto's father but stumbled upon Himawari.

The fan-animated fight consisted of Jura and Naruto fighting in an unknown space where the latter was in his Sage-mode transformation. Moreover, the fight seemed very similar to the fight from the Boruto series between Ishiki Otsutsuki and Naruto (Baryon Mode).

Fans from all over the world reacted in their way to this video. While some fans appreciated the creativity of the fight, the majority criticized it for either showing the protagonist being overpowered in his Sage Mode technique or the fan animation copying previous fights from the series.

Reactions from fans

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One faction of the fandom really loved the fight as it showcased the greatness of Naruto Uzumaki against one of the strongest villains of the series. A fan even went as far as to declare this fight better than the entire Boruto series. The overwhelming praise showcased how much fans are waiting for the protagonist's return.

"This is better than the whole of BORUTO," another one claimed.

"I wanna see this so bad. Naruto, come back. We miss you," another fan commented.

Mahito (left) and Itadori (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Another faction analyzed the fight deeply and declared that it traced other fights. Which included the fight between Naruto and Momoshiki, Baryon mode versus Isshiki, and lastly, some fights from the Jujutsu Kaisen (Itadori vs Mahito) as claimed by fans.

One fan even said that X(formerly Twitter) could be the only community where creators could get away with tracing content from official anime series, thus expressing his sadness over the fan animation getting popular.

"Sakura fight, momoshiki Naruto fight, baryon Naruto fight. What scene did he traced more? Gojo fight a little?" one fan claimed.

"Twitter (X) the only place where you can get congratulated for tracing," another fan said.

"As soon as I saw it I instantly knew they used JJK as a reference," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Final thoughts

Although the fight between the protagonist and Jura was pretty good, it could have just traced fights from different anime series, as stated by the fans in the reactions section.

While it also takes hard work to even trace a fight from another anime series, it is not recommended since it could be considered content theft from animation studios who work hard to animate them.

Related Links