Genya is one of the most unique Demon Slayer corps members (& his abilities are why)

Genya Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer is one of the more iconic characters shown during the Swordsmith Village arc. He is the brother of the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Genya was featured extensively during his fight against the Upper Moon demon, Hantengu.

While every member of the Demon Slayer corps exhibits signs of a unique Breathing Form, Genya does not have any. His choice of weapon is also different from every other member in the Corps. All of this and more combine to make Genya the most unique member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the author's opinions.

Genya's uniqueness as a Demon Slayer Corps member, explained

Genya is one of the most unique characters from the series (Image via Ufotable)

Fans of the Demon Slayer series have always wondered why Genya could not use any kind of Breathing Forms. The answer coherently ties up with his inability to use Total Concentration Breathing. Total Concentration Breathing is the core to every Breathing Form shown in the series.

Despite not being able to use any Breathing Forms, Genya has substituted his drawback with Repetitive Action, a technique he picked up from the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima. Repetitive Action focuses on repeating a certain set of words or phrases. This helps him focus his mind on the given task and block out any pain reception.

Another unique ability that Genya possesses is his ability to devour demon flesh and empower himself. Upon consuming, Genya gains demonic characteristics like fangs and can even sometimes replicate their abilities. During the Swordsmith Village arc, Genya consumed Aizetsu's flesh to boost his powers in the fight.

Genya uniquely holds a double-barrelled shotgun with Nichirin bullets, along with a Nichirin Wakizashi. He is excellent in both long-range and close-range combat styles. His marksmanship was well portrayed when he precisely shot Sekido, Karaku, and Aizetsu—the different forms of Upper Rank demon Hantengu.

Due to his unique choice of weaponry, Genya is the only Corps member who uses a gun and can engage in long-distance combat. As other members necessarily need to get up close with their swords, Genya uses his advantage and stealthily attacks his enemy, ensuring a level of safety for himself.

Genya can also use Blood Demon Art upon consuming demon flesh. His Blood Demon Art lets him shoot flesh cartridges from his shotgun, which he can control the trajectory of. Upon entering the victim's body, the cartridges grow into trees, trapping the enemy in place, as long as the bullets remain in the body. This ability was focused on during his fight with Kokushibo in the manga.

This is yet another exclusive feature that was present in Genya's character, separating him from others. No other member of the Corps, being human, possessed a Blood Demon Art. The duality offered by Genya's ability makes him the only one capable of doing this.

Final thoughts

Genya is an exception to the monotonous portrayal of characters in the series. His unique choice of weapons and abilities sets him apart as a Demon Slayer Corps member.

While Genya's skills were heavily showcased during the Swordsmith Village arc, fans didn't see him at his full potential. Both the skills he has yet to reveal and his unique combat style, which sets him apart from other Corps members, will be on display in the Infinity Castle arc film trilogy.

