Who is the Indian Hunter in Solo Leveling? Explained

In chapter 149 of the Solo Leveling web novel, Sun Jinwoo first mentions the names of the Five National Level Hunters. As he goes down the list, he names an Indian Hunter who holds fourth place. The Indian Hunter that Sung Jinwoo mentions is Siddharth Bachchan.

Since then, many fans have been left wondering, "Who is Siddharth Bachchan from Solo Leveling?" Siddharth Bachchan was India's strongest Hunter and ranked 4th among the National Level Hunters in the Solo Leveling series. He was famously known for being the guildmaster of the Asura Guild.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manhwa/web novel. Due to the lack of visual references, no image of the subject in question could be added.

Who was Siddharth Bachchan from the Solo Leveling series

Siddharth Bachchan was one of the National Level Hunters. According to Liu Zhigang's narration, Siddharth had a pronounced savior complex. This psychological mindset compelled him to help others, even when they did not ask for assistance.

He also harbored the ambition to elevate himself as a Hunter. Despite securing fourth place among the National Level Hunters and being the strongest Hunter from India, he never felt satisfied and constantly yearned for more. Besides Zhigang's narration, not much was revealed about him in the main series.

His storyline continued when the spinoff sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, was released. The Ragnarok series primarily focused on an alternate revised timeline. In the sequel, Siddharth regains his powers and his status as one of the strongest Hunters in the world.

The Rulers, as shown in the sequel series (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

Siddharth was the vessel of a Ruler, an ancient race of angelic warriors created by the Absolute Being, and he was a National Level Hunter. This contributed to him becoming one of the strongest Hunters in the world. However, due to the lack of visualization throughout the series, his exact level of strength cannot be confirmed and remains unaccounted for.

One of his powers was the ability to move objects using telekinesis, known as the Ruler's Authority. He is also rumored to possess the ability to use Spiritual Body Manifestation, which can transform the user's body. However, Siddharth's Spiritual Body Manifestation was also cut off from visualization in the series.

Siddharth Bachchan's role in the spinoff series Solo Leveling: Ragnarok

Liu Zhigang narrates the story of Siddharth Bachchan to Sung Jinwoo (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

Unlike other characters in the series, Siddharth's memories of his previous life returned to him naturally. This was because he had been a former host of a higher being. Siddharth began to think that he was only blessed with this memory of his past life, leading him to consider divine intervention. He started to believe he was chosen by a higher power and that he had a role to fulfill in humanity's future.

However, this was not enough for him, as he began to work toward regaining his former rank as a National Level Hunter. He was so blinded by his desire that he became a willing victim of the Apostles, servants of Itarim. They promised to grant Siddharth power as long as he became a willing host. While Siddharth accepted their terms, the Apostles still required more hosts.

Sung Jinwoo as shown in Ragnarok (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

As shown in the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok series, since Siddharth knew Sung Jinwoo and his role as a savior from the previous timeline, he plotted to capture Jinwoo for the Apostles and offer him as a host. However, despite his efforts, he could not trace Jinwoo.

Due to the failure of his plans, Siddharth was forced to develop a new one. His new plans focused on utilizing the essence of extinct dragons from the previous timeline to create dragon-human hybrids to offer as hosts to the Apostles. Even though he could not capture Sung Jinwoo, he continued to be interested in Korea.

Final thoughts

The first mention of Siddharth Bachchan from the series (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

Siddharth Bachchan from the Solo Leveling series is a mysterious character, despite being one of the strongest Hunters. The most that is known about him comes from Liu Zhigang's narration of him to Sung Jinwoo, followed by his later portrayal in Solo Leveling's Light Novels.

With the final episode of season 2 of the anime concluded and the release date for season 3 yet to be announced, fans are filled with anticipation. They are eager to see Siddharth for the first time since the manhwa offered little insight.

