Why Kokushibo is so special to Muzan in Demon Slayer, explored

Kokushibo, the Upper-Rank One demon from Demon Slayer, appeared in the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc. He was depicted as a mighty demon, feared even by the other Upper-Rank demons. He was the first demon who could use a breathing style.

Kokushibo was special to Muzan, as he was the strongest demon in Muzan's army and a loyal enforcer. Muzan also rated Kokushibo highly but later was seen as just another tool for him. Here is an in-depth narrative about Kokushibo from the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

What was so special about Kokushibo from Demon Slayer

Kokushibo was highly feared by other demons as well (Image via Ufotable)

Kokushibo's birth name was Michikatsu Tsugikuni and the twin brother of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, deemed as the most powerful demon slayer ever. Upon awakening his demon slayer mark, Michikatsu feared the age-old rumor of dying early for those who awakened the mark.

Muzan sensed his fear and also his desire to surpass his brother in strength, and offered him immortality by becoming a demon. Michikatsu, the former demon slayer, driven by the desire to surpass Yoriichi and escape the curse, took on Muzan's offer. Upon becoming a demon, he took the name Kokushibo and was the first and only demon who could use a breathing style, Moon Breathing.

Kokushibo aided Muzan in his long quest to eradicate the Sun Breathing users, the only breathing style that can defeat Muzan. He also became Muzan's most powerful subordinate, rising to the Upper One Rank of the Twelve Kizuki. Kokushibo also acted as an enforcer for Muzan, as he was seen reprimanding Akaza for attacking Doma.

His stature and strength made him feared even among the demons, as seen during the anime. Kokushibo also possessed the most powerful regenerative abilities, second only to Muzan, that allowed him to fight extensively in battle. Muzan viewed Kokushibo more than a subordinate but as a partner, establishing a level of mutual respect and understanding between them.

Kokushibo's moments in the series

Kokushibo was the strongest demon in the series, second only to Muzan (Image via Ufotable)

Upon his first appearance in the anime, Kokushibo exhibits a very stoic and reserved disposition. He was barely seen talking, but when he did speak, he did so slowly and his voice held a certain power in it, adding to his position and personality. His walking around made the other demons feel uneasy, adding even more depth to his feared and mighty personality.

In the manga, during the Infinity Castle arc, a recap of the clash between Yoriichi and Kokushibo, which took place 400 years before the Corps' last campaign against Muzan, is shown. Before Kokushibo could land a final blow, Yoriichi died of old age. Despite winning, this angered Kokushibo even further as he lost his only chance of a fair fight, and his brother died remaining undefeated.

Later in the same Infinity Castle arc, Kokushibo faces Muichiro, Genya, Sanemi, and Gyomei in battle. The four finally managed to behead Kokushibo, killing the Upper-Rank One demon. Despite their triumph, Muichiro and Genya die in the battle, while the rest try to move on and focus on Muzan.

In conclusion

Kokushibo was one of the more prominent antagonists from the Infinity Castle arc (Image via Ufotable)

The character of Kokushibo from the series is a very powerful and significant one. The reason why he was special to Muzan was that he was the strongest demon in his arsenal. With the anime series progressing, his power is yet to be seen unfold during the Infinity Castle arc.

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc is one of the most anticipated anime arcs, and it is set to be released this year. Fans eagerly await as the Hashira and demon slayers enter the castle and face Muzan and his army of demons.

