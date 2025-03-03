Doma’s Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer highlights the irony of his character perfectly

Doma is arguably one of the most intriguing characters in the Demon Slayer series that fans love to hate. He is disliked even by his fellow demons due to his carefree and inappropriate behavior. Doma appears outwardly charismatic and friendly, but in reality is extremely sadistic and takes great pleasure in tormenting his victims.

Ad

He lacks any sense of empathy for others and, besides being a demon, is also the leader of a cult where he devours his followers. Despite being such a menacingly cruel individual, Doma possesses a Blood Demon Art technique called Water Lily Bodhisattva, which allows him to create an enormous Bodhisattva statue to fight his opponents, a twisted irony that goes against the teachings of Buddhism.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion solely and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Ad

Trending

Demon Slayer: Why does Doma wield the Blood Demon Art technique, Water Lily Bodhisattva?

Doma's Water Lily Bodhisattva (Image via Shueisha)

Upper Rank Two Doma is widely hated by almost all characters in Demon Slayer. A sadistic and psychopathic demon, he takes great pleasure in manipulating and tormenting his victims, whether through his actions or words. He walks a fine line between being a charismatic, upbeat individual and a twisted psychopath, lacking any sense of guilt or remorse for his actions.

Ad

Born with an inability to feel emotions, Doma lived a life devoid of heartbreak or loss, never truly making any emotional connections. When he was turned into a demon by Muzan at the age of 20, he became the leader of the Eternal Paradise Faith, a cult created by his parents when he was a child. People would come to him for advice, asking him to lead them to paradise.

Doma as a human child (Image via Shueisha)

Being completely apathetic, Doma didn't believe that paradise or religion was real. To him, these were just fantasies humans created for themselves. However, after turning into a demon, he became convinced that it was his mission to lead people to paradise, and he did so by devouring them.

Ad

Thus, we can see that he actually believes in nothing, feels nothing, and is largely detached from all earthly emotions, a state that could be considered akin to what is regarded as awakening in Buddhism. Therefore, Doma could truly be considered a corrupted version of the real Bodhisattva.

Upper Rank Two Doma (Image via Ufotable)

This could be the reason why, even after being a mass-murdering psychopath, he possessed the Blood Demon Art technique, Water Lily Bodhisattva. This technique allowed him to create a massive Bodhisattva statue surrounded by ice lotuses. The statue can release gusts of Doma's deadly ice from its mouth while also delivering powerful physical attacks using its massive arms.

Ad

Just like his religious cult, Doma's Blood Demon Art technique has corroded the teachings of Buddhism, with the final image of the Bodhisattva reduced to that of a murderous giant statue. This could be seen as a joke played by Doma on the concept of religion, as he takes on the role of a false Buddha, leading his followers toward hell, all while promising them a false paradise.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback