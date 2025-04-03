Dark Might is My Hero Academia's best movie villain (& a key contrast is why)

My Hero Academia has always been known for the uniqueness of its characters, both heroes and villains. The contrast between the different characters makes the series even more popular. The characters and personality of the villains being an integral part of the story, this article focuses on the villains rather than the heroes from the movies.

With three movies already released, the latest My Hero Academia: You're Next movie introduced the villain Dark Might. Among all the unique villains introduced to date in the movies, Dark Might may have been the most iconic one out of them, and here's why.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers from all the My Hero Academia movies.

Why is Dark Might so different from the other My Hero Academia movie villains

Dark Might, the main villain of the You're Next movie (Image via Bones)

Bones released the fourth movie in the series, My Hero Academia: You're Next, back in 2024. With a new movie, a new villain was introduced— Valdo Gollini, also known as Dark Might. Among all the other villains in the movies, Dark Might might have been the best villain as of this writing.

In comparison to every other movie villain, namely Wolram, Nine, and Flect Turn, Dark Might had a much more extensive character and a better personality. The best way to separate him from the others is to know about the other characters briefly before comparing them. Here is a brief introduction to the other villains from the movies:

Wolfram

Wolfram was the main antagonist of the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie in 2018. He can be considered the most basic of all the villains from the movie series. Being mainly motivated by money and power, he was just a criminal rather than an actual villain. However, his story still has some thematic weight because of the entire David Shield angle.

Nine

Nine from the My Hero Academia movie Heroes Rising (Image via Bones)

Nine was the main antagonist of the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie in 2019, and probably one of the most fan-favourite. For the majority of the movie, he was a stoic character, up until his breakdown near the climax. He was more of a physical threat for the heroes to overcome, and didn't have any notable interactions as a villain.

The movie mainly focused on how he hurt others and his replicated version of the All For One quirk. Other than his stern belief that the strong should rule the weak, no true intentions for his actions were clarified in the movie. He was just born with a strong quirk and attracted others who believed in the same cause as him.

Flect Turn

Flect Turn was the main antagonist of the My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission movie in 2021. Despite having the deepest motivations out of all four villains, he was distant from everything until the climax. A more interactive appearance would have helped his character portrayal more with the main cast. He wasn't a bad villain, but was rather underutilized in the movie.

Dark Might may be the best villain from the My Hero Academia movies

Dark Might's personality is what makes him different from others (Image via Bones)

Unlike other villains from the movies, Dark Might had a flamboyant personality. He was shown interacting with others throughout the movie. His frequent interaction gives way more depth to his character than others, as it provides a feel for his actual character. Dark Might was an evil version of All Might, which also complements an interesting storyline.

His entire persona and ideals create one of the best plots in the movies. Gollini imitated All Might and opposed all of his ideals, which also pushed Deku to the extreme limits for the first time in the entire series. To wrap up, Dark Might's personality and overall interaction throughout the movie were what gave him the edge over the other villains from the movies.

In conclusion

Dark Might as seen in the movie (Image via Bones)

The fourth movie installment of the My Hero Academia series can be considered one of the best because of the action sequences and the unique storyline. Dark Might was one of the most fascinating villains, mainly because of his personality and showcase of power throughout the movie.

As the series moves towards a new spinoff anime, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, fans intriguingly await the new story to uncover. With the introduction of new characters and storylines, the spinoff series might be the next big thing this year.

