My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1 will be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and other television networks in Japan. Following that, the anime will be available to stream both locally and internationally.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, is a spin-off and prequel to Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series My Hero Academia. The manga is serialized in Shonen Jump+ and has been picked up by Bones Film for an anime adaptation.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1 release date and time

Knuckleduster as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1 will premiere on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide, the anime might be available the next day in some regions.

The first episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:00 am Monday April 7 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Monday April 7 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Monday April 7 Central European Summer Time

04:00 pm Monday April 7 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Monday April 7 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday April 7 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 am Monday April 7 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 am Monday April 7

Kocchi no Kento will perform the anime's opening theme song "Kekka Alright," while yutori will perform the ending theme song "Speed."

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1?

Kazuho Haneyama as seen in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS NTV. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch on Yomiuri TV.

The same anime will be available to stream on ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, a Anime Store, Hulu, Lemino, Netflix, Anime Times, and others.

As for international anime audiences, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1?

Kouichi Haimawari as seen in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 1 will likely introduce fans to the three main characters of the anime, protagonist Kouichi Haimawari, Knuckleduster, and Kazuho Haneyama.

Kouichi Haimawari was a dull college student who aspired to become a Pro Hero. Unfortunately, with a mediocre quirk like "sliding," Kouichi soon realized that he was not meant to become a hero but only admire them from below. Thus, instead, Kouichi enjoyed roaming the city in All Might cosplay, pretending to be a pro hero and trying to help people.

Kuin Hachisuka as seen in the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime (Image via Bones Film)

Kouichi was effectively living quite an ordinary life, which is when he met a mysterious masked man, Knuckleduster, and a self-proclaimed idol Pop☆Step. Knuckleduster called himself a "cleaner" specializing in scraps, while Pop☆Step/Kazuho Haneyama conducted live street performances without permission from the authorities.

Kouichi's encounter with Knuckleduster is set to change his life as the vigilante is set to enlist his help to track down a mysterious harmful drug that has been making the rounds in society. With that, the anime will see Kouichi Haimawari's time as a vigilante begin under Knuckleduster's tutelage.

