Crunchyroll India unveils Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon English-subbed teaser trailer

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, Crunchyroll India informed Sportskeeda anime about the new English-subbed teaser trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie via email correspondence. The new trailer gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see when the film is released in theaters in India on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Kaiju No. 8, written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since July 2020. Production I.G later picked up the series for an anime adaptation. After the first season that premiered in April 2024, the anime is soon set to release an omnibus movie and a second season.

Crunchyroll releases English subbed teaser for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in India

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment are set to release Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in Indian theatres on April 11, 2025. Hence, nearly two weeks before the omnibus film's theatrical release, Crunchyroll India released the English-subbed teaser trailer for the movie in India.

As fans must know, Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie is set to feature a recap of the first season and a special episode called "Hoshina's Day Off."

Kafka Hibino as Kaiju No. 8 in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Hence, the teaser trailer first opened by showing fans glimpses of the first season. After Kafka Hibino promised his childhood friend Mina Ashiro that they would join the Defense Force together and exterminate all Kaiju, Kafka failed to pass the Defense Force exam. Just as he had given up on his dream, he met Reno Ichikawa, another Defense Force aspirant, who inspired him to try joining the force one more time.

Just as Kafka Hibino decided to appear in the exams again, a small Kaiju entered his body, giving him the unique ability to turn into a Kaiju himself. Given the severity of the development, Kafka and Reno kept this information a secret and enrolled in the Defense Force, following which they encountered numerous life-threatening incidents.

Reno Ichikawa as seen in Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon (Image via Production I.G)

The teaser trailer then switched to the "Hoshina's Day Off" segment of the trailer. As revealed by the teaser, Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and Soushirou Hoshina were off-duty on the same day.

Amidst trying to enjoy his day off, Reno Ichikawa starts trailing his Vice-Captain as he suspected him of smuggling goods. From the looks of it, Reno Ichikawa won't be alone in this covert mission, as Hakua Igarashi, Iharu Furuhashi, Kikoru Shinomiya, and Akari Minase will join him.

The movie will have a runtime of 119 minutes and is set to release in Japanese with English subtitles.

