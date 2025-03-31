Embers chapter 10: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 10 will be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As the series follows a weekly release schedule, its tenth chapter should be out next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous chapter saw the manga introduce fans to Iba Seiryu's striker Gonza Kaneda. While the striker had a lot of pride due to his stature, Haitani happened to knock him down mistakenly. This interaction saw Gonza make an enemy out of Haitani. In addition, the manga gave fans a first look at Kurobayashi's star player Yuzen Nerima.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 10 release date and time

Yuzen Nerima as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 10 will be released on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The tenth chapter of the Embers manga will be published globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday April 6 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday April 6 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday April 6 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday April 6 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday April 6 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday April 6 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday April 7 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday April 7

Ad

Where to read Embers chapter 10?

Shizuki Yukizuki as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 10 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. All platforms will allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free, while the remaining chapters will be made inaccessible behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application that allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first and latest three chapters can be read more than once. For other chapters, fans will need to purchase a premium membership. That said, the same premium content isn't available on the platform's website.

Embers chapter 9 Recap

Gonza Kaneda as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 9, titled Noboru Haitani, the Core of the Offense, saw the Kosei High Team prepare for their match against Iba Seiryu. Just then, the manga introduced fans to Iba Seiryu's striker Gonza Kaneda. While Gonza looked down on others, when Haitani happened to look down on him after he fell down, he was furious.

Ad

During this exchange, Gonza stomped on Haitani's notes on the 4-4-2 formation prepared by Hikage. This development left Haitani furious. While he wanted to kill Gonza, the coach and captain's trust saw Haitani behave well and aim to take his revenge on the field by becoming the core of the offense.

Amidst this, the Kurobayashi team's star player Yuzen Nerima could be seen feeling bored and solving a Rubik's cube while being seated for the Kosei High vs. Iba Sieryu match.

Ad

What to expect from Embers chapter 10?

Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 10 will most likely see the Kosei High vs. Iba Sieryu match begin. While Gonza Kaneda was underestimating his opponents, there is a likely chance that Noboru Haitani may be able to counter his physicality.

Ad

That said, there is also the possibility that Haitani might mess up due to his secret preparations with Hikage. While Bugai and Yukizuki were hoping for Haitani to become the core of the offense, there is a chance they were hoping to rely on his natural instincts rather than game understanding.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback