Anne Shirley Episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anne Shirley episode 1 is set to premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 06:25 PM JST, according to the series' official website. As the Spring 2025 season nears its conclusion, fans are eager to witness what this series has in store for them.

As a little preview, Anne Shirley episode 1 will feature the eleven-year-old Anne Shirley who arrives at Green Gables on Prince Edward Island. The protagonist is a cheerful redhead with a vibrant imagination, and her siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert take a liking towards her despite their initial reservations. Even with considerable uncertainty clouding over her, Anne's dreams of a bright future aren't dampened.

As the official website states, the series will have 24 episodes with a regular weekly release.

Anne Shirley episode 1: Release Date and Time

Anne Shirley episode 1 is set to release in Japan at 06:25 PM JST on Saturday, April 05, 2025. Most of the viewers overseas will see the episode premiere in the early hours of Saturday. Others will have to wait a little longer, more so till the afternoon or evening of the same day, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary with region and time zone.

Anne Shirley episode 1 will air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 02:25 am Saturday April 05, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 05:25 am Saturday April 05, 2025 British Summer Time 10:25 am Saturday April 05, 2025 Central European Summer Time 11:25 am Saturday April 05, 2025 Indian Standard Time 02:55 pm Saturday April 05, 2025 Philippine Time 05:25 pm Saturday April 05, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 06:25 pm Saturday April 05, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 07:55 pm Saturday April 05, 2025

Where to watch Anne Shirley episode 1?

A still from Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley episode 1 will first drop on NHK Educational TV for viewers located in Japan. The official website mentions this release as "planned", indicating that closer to the actual release date, the episode could be featured on more local channels for audiences to enjoy.

For global viewers, Crunchyroll will stream the episode, depending on region and time zone. Elsewhere, Medialink has licensed the series to be streamed in Southeast Asia on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Anne Shirley episode 1 plot summary and more

Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

Anne Shirley, produced by The Answer Studio and directed by Hiroshi Kawamata, is based off the novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. It is a manga adaptation based on the 1952 translation by Hanako Muraoka and illustrated by Akane Hoshikubo. It began serialization in Enterbrain's B's Log Comic online magazine in January 2025.

On November 20, 2024, an anime adaptation of Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables was announced. Slated to have 24 episodes, Anne Shirley follows the life of a young girl of the same name. On a stunning Prince Edward Island (Canada), orphan Anne Shirley reaches Green Gables by mistake. There, she arrives at the home of Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert.

Despite the misunderstanding, the couple chooses to adopt her. Initially, they aren't sure what to do. However, Anne's imagination wins them over and familial ties deepen. Anne soon begins to grow from a girl to a young woman as she meets her to-be best friend Diana Barry, steadfast rival Gilbert Blythe, and a number of her classmates and teachers who contribute to her development.

What to expect from Anne Shirley episode 1? (speculative)

A still from Anne Shirley (Image via The Answer Studio)

At the time of writing, Anne Shirley episode 1 is about a week away from release. As of now, no concrete spoiler or pre-release information is available. Apart from the production and cast details, audiences will have to wait for the designated day to see what The Answer Studio has in store.

But nonetheless, episode 1 is expected to begin with a focus on Anne Shirley, the series' protagonist. It will feature little Anne and the mistake that gets her sent to the Green Gables. Here, the Cuthberts will likely make an appearance, considering their role in her life.

There is possibility that the episode will also introduce the fictional town of Avonlea. This is the place where Anne will meet her bosom friend Diana Barry and many others, who become mainstays in her life.

