The Dinner Table Detective episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 is set to release on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 12:00 AM JST according to the series’ official website. With the spring 2025 season finally at hand, fans are extremely curious to see what this unique television anime series has in store.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 release date and time

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 will likely focus on Reiko and Kazamatsuri to start (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 is set for a premiere in Japan at 12:00 AM JST on Friday, April 4, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, April 4. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Friday, April 4 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 4, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 4, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, Friday, April 4, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:00AM Saturday, April 5, 2025

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 1

Kageyama will likely be introduced in the second half of The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 (Image via Madhouse)

The highly anticipated fantasy series is already confirmed to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. As of this article’s writing, there are no English language dubs or any other announced for production.

The Dinner Table Detective plot summary and more

The Dinner Table Detective serves as the television anime adaptation of author Tokuya Higashigawa and illustrator Yusuke Nakamura’s original mystery novel series of the same name. Shogakukan published the novel series from September 2010 to December 2012, totaling three volumes worth of material. A manga adaptation written by Higashigawa and illustrated by Aya Kawase ran in Shogakukan’s Petit Comic from April to November 2011.

Set in Kunitachi in Tokyo, Japan, the story follows Reiko Hosho, daughter of the owner of the world-famous Hosho Group. She has become a rookie detective for the local police force, with her boss being Inspector Kazamatsuri, the son of the owner of Kazamatsuri Motors. The two work together to solve difficult cases, and often consult Reiko’s butler and driver Kageyama during these cases.

While it always comes at the cost of harsh language and insults to Reiko personally, Kageyama always manages to save the day and solve the case. The story previously inspired a stage play and live-action series in 2011, live-action specials in 2012 and 2013, and a live-action film in 2013. A sequel novel series written by Higashigawa and illustrated by Nakamura began in March 2021, and ended in September 2024.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 (speculative)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 should begin with a focus on introducing the series’ aforementioned core trio of characters. Focus will likely be on Reiko specifically for most of the first episode, slowly introducing Kazamatsuri and Kageyama as the premiere progresses. Fans can also expect the series to pick up in the middle of a case, naturally segueing into establishing the dynamic this central trio has.

More likely than not, the first episode will have minimal action, instead leaning more into its source material’s mystery elements with some comedy blended in. Likewise, the first episode should focus on setting up the series’ core mystery and overarching plot, in turn giving fans an idea of what to expect from the first season. The episode will likely end with Reiko and co getting a major lead, in turn teasing the second installment’s focus.

