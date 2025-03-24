One Piece's Harley texts once again proved the ASL Trio's importance (& nobody realized)

One Piece is a series that leads to many interpretations because of the multiple themes and subplots developed throughout the story. In that regard, the Harley texts of the current Elbaph arc in the manga have led to some theories online regarding how the events of the three worlds could serve as a metaphor for the ASL Trio, Luffy, Ace, and Sabo.

Ad

This theory was developed by a user on X named @roronoatvzoro, which suggests that the fate of three worlds in One Piece could be a metaphor for these three characters. While a bit far-fetched when all things considered, it exemplifies the reach of author Eiichiro Oda's story and the importance of these three characters, especially when connected with Luffy's own journey.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining the importance of the ASL Trio in One Piece after the Harley texts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Harley texts in Elbaph reveal that the First World was consumed by flames, which fits Ace's character, especially because of his fire-based Devil Fruit. His life ultimately ended in tragedy, with him being murdered by Akainu, another fire-based Devil Fruit user, and not living his life to his full potential, which could represent that dying world.

When it comes to the second one, it is said that it was sunk into the sea, and the memory was lost, which fits quite well with Sabo's character, whose ship was destroyed and fell into the ocean. He was rescued by Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy's father, after losing his memory and working his way up with the Revolutionary Army.

Ad

Then there is the case of the third world, which is associated in Harley's texts with freedom, laughter, and dancing, all of which make sense with Luffy's character and his adventures throughout the story. Furthermore, his role as the Nika user means that he is supposed to bring liberation to the world, which has become the series' main focus.

The importance of these three characters

Luffy, Sabo, and Ace as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The sibling relationship between Luffy, Sabo, and Ace ends up giving the characterization of the One Piece protagonist a bit more substance and context to his journey in the series. It also serves to highlight one of author Eiichiro Oda's biggest virtues, which is the ability to fill in the blanks of a character of his in a way that feels natural and not overly forced.

Ad

Furthermore, this bond between these characters expands through others as well, such as Sabo and his connection with Dragon and the Revolutionary Army. It also gave readers a chance to understand how Luffy was so strong at the beginning of the story. It also gave more context regarding his goal to become the King of Pirates, strengthened after seemingly losing Sabo during the flashback arc.

Final thoughts

While a far-fetched theory, it is interesting to see how the fate of the three worlds in One Piece mirrors the stories of the ASL trio and their respective roles in the manga. Furthermore, it also shows how the series' content is so rich that it leaves room for these interpretations.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback