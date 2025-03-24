  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Embers chapter 9: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 9: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 24, 2025 15:00 GMT
Embers chapter 9: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 9 will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As the manga follows a weekly release schedule, its ninth chapter should be out next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous manga chapter saw the A-Team players being impressed by Noboru Haitani's reaction time. While they believed he was great, Haitani could feel his lack of skills compared to the remaining players. Hence, when Hikage proposed that they learn football strategies together, he complied.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 9 release date and time

Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 9 will be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The ninth chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amSundayMarch 30
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amSundayMarch 30
British Summer Time04:00 pmSundayMarch 30
Central European Summer Time
05:00 pmSundayMarch 30
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmSundayMarch 30
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmSundayMarch 30
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amMondayMarch 31
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayMarch 31
Ad

Where to read Embers chapter 9?

Yuga Takami as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Yuga Takami as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 9 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. The platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters for free while the remaining are made inaccessible behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the same platform's website does not allow users to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 8 Recap

Hikage and Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Hikage and Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 8, titled The Road to Greatness, Part 1, saw Yuga Takami and Noboru Haitani train with the A-Team. While Haitani wanted to make an impression, the A-Team players were surprisingly very welcoming of the two first years.

Ad

As for training, while Yuga Takami was facing physicality issues, Noboru Haitani impressed his teammates with his quick reflexes and physicality. That said, Haitani himself wasn't content with his performance. His defensive work was fine, however, he was lacking a lot in the other areas.

That's when Hikage took it upon herself to teach Haitani football tactics. While Haitani was reluctant about the secret training, he immediately agreed after he realized that it could help him become the greatest.

Ad

What to expect from Embers chapter 9?

Noboru Haitani and Hikage as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Noboru Haitani and Hikage as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 9 will most likely see Kosei High A-Team face off against Iba Seiryu for their first preliminary match. While Kosei High A-Team was strong and likely to win, Yuga Takami and Noboru Haitani were set to debut in the game. Hence, the manga could focus on them a lot.

Ad

In addition, the manga will reveal whether Noboru Haitani's special training with Hikage reaped any benefits. While Yukizuki and others believed that Haitani was acting stupid, there was a chance that he could prove them wrong during the match.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी