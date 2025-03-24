Embers chapter 9: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 9 will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As the manga follows a weekly release schedule, its ninth chapter should be out next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous manga chapter saw the A-Team players being impressed by Noboru Haitani's reaction time. While they believed he was great, Haitani could feel his lack of skills compared to the remaining players. Hence, when Hikage proposed that they learn football strategies together, he complied.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 9 release date and time

Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 9 will be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The ninth chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday March 30 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday March 30 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday March 30 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday March 30 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday March 30 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday March 30 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 31 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 31

Ad

Where to read Embers chapter 9?

Yuga Takami as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 9 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. The platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters for free while the remaining are made inaccessible behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the same platform's website does not allow users to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 8 Recap

Hikage and Noboru Haitani as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 8, titled The Road to Greatness, Part 1, saw Yuga Takami and Noboru Haitani train with the A-Team. While Haitani wanted to make an impression, the A-Team players were surprisingly very welcoming of the two first years.

Ad

As for training, while Yuga Takami was facing physicality issues, Noboru Haitani impressed his teammates with his quick reflexes and physicality. That said, Haitani himself wasn't content with his performance. His defensive work was fine, however, he was lacking a lot in the other areas.

That's when Hikage took it upon herself to teach Haitani football tactics. While Haitani was reluctant about the secret training, he immediately agreed after he realized that it could help him become the greatest.

Ad

What to expect from Embers chapter 9?

Noboru Haitani and Hikage as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 9 will most likely see Kosei High A-Team face off against Iba Seiryu for their first preliminary match. While Kosei High A-Team was strong and likely to win, Yuga Takami and Noboru Haitani were set to debut in the game. Hence, the manga could focus on them a lot.

Ad

In addition, the manga will reveal whether Noboru Haitani's special training with Hikage reaped any benefits. While Yukizuki and others believed that Haitani was acting stupid, there was a chance that he could prove them wrong during the match.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback