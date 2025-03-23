From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12 will premiere on March 28, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. After its release in Japan, it will be available in various regions worldwide.

North American fans can watch it on Hidive, while South and Southeast Asian fans can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Crunchyroll will also stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12.

The next episode will feature the events of the upcoming Grand School Festival. The focus will be on the Student Council's play, especially since the restriction cross-genders the characters. Moreover, with a new character's introduction through Francette, expectations will be high for the outcome that Grace, Anna, and the rest of the Student Council are working towards.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12: Release date and time

Pierre and Virgile (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12 will be released on March 28, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. For convenience, 12:30 am JST is used to estimate global release times. This series is one of many included in the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12 will be released either before or on March 28, 2025.

Here are the various release times in different regions of the world:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Friday March 28, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Thursday March 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 am Thursday March 27, 2025 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Thursday March 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm Thursday March 27, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Thursday March 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 2:00 am Friday March 28, 2025

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12?

Grace aka Kenzaboro (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12 will premiere on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode for viewers in North America. Muse Communications has made similar arrangements in South and Southeast Asia. Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12 for those in other regions.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 11 recap

Grace and Fran (Image via Ajia-do)

The episode titled Dad Gets Into An Elegant Pickle began with Grace finding Anna in the library. On the night of the School Festival, Anna was tasked with the play, for which she spent the entire time at the library trying to compile information on how best to write the script. Sheer exhaustion caused her to collapse just as Grace found her. Worried, the blonde took Anna to the nurse's office to rest.

Upon regaining consciousness, Grace sat by her bed while Anna tucked into some much-needed food. But she had a sad expression, considering herself a failure for being unable to compose a script. Grace assured her otherwise, stating that she could seek help whenever she liked. A little later, Grace and Anna head out to look for someone with theatrical expertise.

Their search brings them to the Theatre Club. There, they are introduced to Francette Mercure or Fran. The girls inform her of the situation regarding the play, and she happily helps out. Moving forward, the trio examines past scripts and is drawn in by a particular script written by Jacqueline. In the real world, Hinako clarifies matters.

Anna and Fran (Image via Ajia-do)

Originally, Fran was meant to be Anna's best friend. However, with Grace filling that role, Fran was moved into theatrical advisor. Now, with about two weeks before the festival, Grace presents an overview of the script and the final cast that was decided upon. To begin with, Grace would play the role of Prince Edmond, with Anna serving as the commoner Toby.

Due to the cross-gender rule, Richard would act as Toby's mother, Virgile stood as the Queen, Pierre would be a maid, Fairy Fee would be Virgile's brother Lucas, the redhead Auguste would be the knight Marielle, and finally Lambert would fill the role of the Queen's sister Simone. Before the final touch-ups, Grace went ahead to practice her role as Edmond.

However, she ended up struggling with the lines following the body swap, as it seemed to clash with her Elegant Cheat skill. To remedy this, she requested Fran to revise the script to highlight Anna more. Reading Jacqueline's script made Fran realize she had much work to do. The same night, Leopold informed Grace that Jacqueline was to attend the play, too, which was a great opportunity to see the Duchess.

As the festival drew closer, Grace was faced with another obstacle - the male Student Council members had other commitments to attend to, which would make group rehearsals nearly impossible.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12? (Speculative)

Grace Auvernge (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess, episode 12 should showcase the final build-up to the festival and the actual festival itself. This will likely be the final episode of the season, and expectations for the School Festival will be high. A massive event, coupled with the Student Council's play and restriction, presents an intriguing and exciting scenario to look forward to.

Whether it will be a success or a disaster will be answered in From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 12, about a week away. There could also be some kind of revelation on Kenzaboro's return to the real world.

