10 Isekai heroes with cheat skills, ranked by popularity

Isekai heroes usually acquire overpowered abilities, which simplify their quests. These cheat skills vary from infinite magic to reality-warping abilities. These protagonists are popular among fans due to their strength, intelligence, or certain endearing qualities. Some turn into warriors, while others mold worlds. They become popular based on their background and character development.

Some Isekai heroes are powerful, while others win fans over with brains. Feared or respected, they are exceptional in the genre. The favorites leave a significant mark on the history of anime.

From legendary fighters to tactical geniuses, their prowess characterizes them. According to fan acceptance and impact, the following are the top 10 Isekai heroes with cheat skills, listed from least to most popular.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Sei Takanashi, Kirito, and 8 other Isekai heroes with cheat skills, ranked by popularity

10) Sei Takanashi (The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent)

Sei Takanashi (Image viaDiomedéa)

Sei Takanashi is one of the strongest Isekai heroes with top-class magic. She is summoned to another world as a Saint. Her magical capabilities surpass those of normal mages, and she is an exception. She can enhance potions, heal mortal wounds, and purify corruption.

Her magic is natural and boundless, making her stand out. She learns and masters quickly unlike others. She may be soft, but her power redefines the world. Her unparalleled healing magic puts her among the Isekai heroes with cheat abilities.

9) Shin Wolford (Wise Man’s Grandchild)

Shin Wolford (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Shin Wolford, Wise Man's Grandchild's protagonist, is an overpowered Isekai hero. Reborn with memories of his previous life, he studies magic at an unnatural rate. His grandfather Merlin trains him, but Shin exceeds everyone's expectations.

His power of magic knows no bounds, so he uses powerful spells effortlessly. He creates new methods unheard of by conventional mages too. His abilities in combat along with his intellectual prowess render him almost unbeatable. With unparalleled power and no rival, Shin Wolford is among the Isekai heroes with cheat abilities.

8) Diablo (How Not to Summon a Demon Lord)

Diablo (Image via Ajia-do)

Diablo is an overpowered magician in How Not to Summon a Demon Lord. He comes to the Isekai world with an overwhelming amount of magic and infinite mana. His powers surpass most foes, making him all but unstoppable. He uses devastating spells and magical equipment, enhancing his prowess.

Although socially awkward, his cheat abilities make him a feared character. He beats down underestimating opponents with ease. His intelligence and strategy contribute to his dominance. With unparalleled strength, Diablo is one of the Isekai heroes with cheat abilities.

7) Yuuya Tenjou (I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World)

Yuuya Tenjou (Image via Millepensee)

Yuuya Tenjou starts off as a disappointment, rejected by society and even his own family. Everything turns around when he stumbles upon a strange door that takes him to another world. This world blesses him with game-like statistics and god-like powers.

He inherits a sage's vacant home where he finds legendary equipment and weapons. His strength, speed, and intellect go sky-high immediately. Using these cheat abilities, he overcomes his previous mishaps and becomes an unbeatable force. His sudden growth and newfound confidence render him one of the Isekai heroes who possess cheat skills.

6) Makoto Misumi (Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy)

Makoto Misumi (Image via C2C)

Makoto Misumi is a regular boy who gets transported to a different world. The goddess rejects him, unsuitable for his looks, and deprives him of blessings. Yet, he acquires tremendous magic and physical power from another god. His ability allows him to kill monsters and transform landscapes with ease.

He also makes contracts with strong entities, making him even more powerful. Though he is incredibly strong, he prefers peace to rule. His adaptability and intelligence are what make him a force to be reckoned with. His unparalleled abilities make him one of the strongest Isekai heroes with cheat powers.

5) Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kirito has exceptional abilities that render him almost invincible. His reflexes, speed, and sword skills exceed ordinary limits. He acquires special skills such as Dual Wielding, which allows him to wield two swords simultaneously. His reaction time and flexibility provide him with an unfair advantage in combat.

He also learns high-level weapons and special skills quicker than anyone else. His solo dungeon-clearing ability renders him overpowered. Despite the difficulties, he wins every battle. With his unparalleled abilities, Kirito is among the Isekai heroes with cheat abilities.

4) Kagenou Cid (The Eminence in Shadow)

Kagenou Cid (Image via Nexus)

Kagenou Cid is a mastermind who excels in the background. He trains ruthlessly to be the strongest secret power. Unlike normal Isekai heroes, he sets a fake enemy but accidentally battles with a real one. His cheat ability is his crushing strength and intellect.

He dominates situations at ease, always remaining ten steps in the lead. His combat power is beyond human limits, making him nearly invincible. With his logical mind and unmatched strength, Kagenou Cid is among the strongest Isekai heroes who have cheat powers.

3) Hajime Nagumo (Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest)

Hajime Nagumo (Image via White Fox)

Hajime Nagumo begins as a poor student but becomes a legendary warrior. Betrayed, he tumbles into the void and lives off eating monster meat. This makes him incredibly strong with special powers. He creates extremely strong weapons and is almost unbeatable.

His cheat abilities are superhuman regeneration, transmutation, and crushing combat strength. He is merciless towards foes but saves those he loves. His cruel path and power make him one of the most well-liked Isekai heroes with cheat abilities.

2) Ainz Ooal Gown (Overlord)

Ainz Ooal Gown (Image via Madhouse)

Ainz Ooal Gown is an undead overlord with unparalleled magical strength. His cheat ability is derived from his extensive knowledge of spells and powers. He has an army of powerful and obedient subordinates. His intelligence enables him to outmaneuver foes and manipulate circumstances. He can freeze time, cancel magic, and release powerful attacks.

His dominating presence makes him almost unbeatable. For a terrifying character, he thinks through his actions to keep himself in command. His authority and strength make him one of the strongest Isekai heroes.

1) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest (Image via Eight Bit)

Rimuru Tempest begins life as a simple slime but very soon becomes an extremely powerful one. Their Predator skill allows them to learn new abilities and continually evolve. They acquire monstrous amounts of magic, regeneration, and even control over reality itself, god-like.

Their charm brings together various races, and they become a well-respected leader. Through wisdom and strategy, they establish a mighty nation. Their power overwhelms most foes, making them almost invincible. Rimuru Tempest is among the Isekai heroes who are most popular with cheat abilities.

Final thoughts

Some Isekai heroes redefine power and strategy within their world. Starting from the world's greatest healing by Sei Takanashi to the genius-level strategy by Ainz Ooal Gown, all characters bring something different. There are some heroes like Hajime Nagumo, who struggle to become strong, while others like Kirito naturally excel in the first place.

