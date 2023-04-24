I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4: Yuya deals with his bullies as Kaori gets attacked

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4, fans of the series got to see Yuya Tenjou deal with his trauma as he fought off the bullies from his previous school. The latest episode saw Yuya take a huge step forward, as he not only began his journey in the Ousei Academy but also made a friend in the parallel world.

The previous episode saw Yuya get a taste in modeling after he was asked to be part of a photo shoot with a model named Miu. While the former had a fun time, he could not continue with the profession and chose not to become a model. Later, when he entered the parallel world, he saved Lady Lexia, soon after which she proposed to him.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4: Yuya deals with the Red Ogre gang

Lady Lexia as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4, One Step of Courage, opened with Lady Lexia asking Yuya to marry her. However, her escort, Owen, immediately stopped her from going any further, given how she was second in succession in the Alceria Kingdom.

After realizing that she was pushing the boundaries with her out-of-the-blue proposal, Lexia asked Yuya to become friends with her as their first step to becoming closer. Later, Owen asked the latter to meet them at the kingdom's palace as the king wanted to thank him. However, Yuya postponed the meeting for later.

Kaede as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4 (Image via Millepensee)

Yuya then headed to the Ousei Academy as it was his first official day as a student. Upon entering the academy, he was welcomed by the chairman and soon joined the class. During PE class, Yuya chose not to play as he did not have the PE uniform. That's when he was properly introduced to Kaede Kazama.

Moments later, Akira Ichinose happened to hit the football towards Kaede, which Yuya was able to stop stylishly. Everyone was impressed by it as Yuya became the talk of the girl's locker room. The events in the locker room suggested that Kaede also liked Yuya.

Red Ogre gang kidnapping Kaori (Image via Millepensee)

Kaori and her classmates then proceeded to their PE class when the academy was attacked by the Red Ogre gang, led by Takeshi Araki. He was tagged along by Yuya's siblings, Sora and Youta, who planned on kidnapping Kaori. The moment Kaori was attacked, Yuya wanted to go help her, however, his body started trembling with fear from the idea of facing his bullies.

Nevertheless, Yuya managed to take the first step as he jumped out of the window and took down several members and the leader of the Red Ogre gang. Later, when the police arrived, Araki tried to strangle Sora for planning the whole incident. That's when Yuya came to his rescue, given that he could not abandon his family.

I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 4 in summation

Yuya as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 4 saw Sora and Youta apologizing to their brother after he saved them from a great ordeal. While he is yet to forgive them, he did take the first step towards solving their relationship. Elsewhere, Yuya's new friends were impressed by his antics.

Poll : 0 votes