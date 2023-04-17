I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3: Yuya gets a taste of modeling and a proposal

With the release of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3, fans of the series got to see Yuya experience how differently he was being treated after his change in appearance. Additionally, the episode makes it evident how Yuya's previous experiences have left him scarred, always expecting the worst.

The previous episode saw Kaori Honjou inviting Yuya to the esteemed Ousei Academy. The chairman, Kaori's father, allowed Yuya to attend the academy on a trial basis, after which he felt confident to accept the kind offer. Later, Yuya and Kaori went out for crepes as they grew closer to each other.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3: Lady Lexia asks Yuya Tenjou to marry her

Yuya as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3, titled A Change in Life, opened with Yuya heading to the mall after he realized how he had been wearing the same clothes every day. While they do not get dirty, he could not go everywhere wearing the same outfit. Upon entering the mall, everyone's gaze was pulled towards him.

At the same time, an agency had booked the mall for a photoshoot, but the male model, Sho, had not arrived. Thus, the manager, Mr. Hikaru. decided to find a random person from the mall so that they do not waste their booking. That's when he happened to find Yuya and asked him to stand in for the model.

Miu as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

Mr. Hikaru and the crew then clicked pictures of Yuya Tenjou and the female model, Miu, as they seemed to look good together. However, moments later, Yuya became enchanted by Miu's appearance, rendering him unable to fully express emotions in his pose.

However, Miu took it upon herself to get Yuya to open up, and she did that by sticking close to him. While Miu being so close to him made him even more enchanted by her beauty, the photoshoot progressed at a much better pace.

Yuya and Miu in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

Later, the pair started discussing the modeling career as Miu described how she began modeling in hopes of being seen more by people. She revealed how her parents would not give her enough attention in the past, causing her to seek attention from people.

Even so, she was happy as even someone like her had fans. The discussion prompted the pair to get close to one another, and Mr. Hikaru decided to grab the opportunity as he clicked some candid pictures of the pair. However, that's when the male model, Sho, arrived on the scene.

Sho and Miu in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another world episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

Upon his arrival, Sho immediately tried to flirt with Miu, asking her for drinks. However, she was not interested in drinking, especially since she was a minor. Yuya decided to stand up for her. In retaliation, Sho tried to attack him, but Yuya easily countered it and threw Sho to the floor.

While Yuya was worried that he had made a mistake, everyone supported him, including Mr. Hikaru and the crowd. After Sho fled the scene, Hikaru revealed his intention to take action against the model and offered Yuya a chance to continue working as a model. While Yuya had an amazing experience, he declined the offer, following which the agency offered him some brand-new clothes as his payment.

Lady Lexia as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

Later, when Miu and Hikaru were traveling back to their homes, it was evident that the model had developed feelings for Yuya.

Elsewhere in the fantasy world, Lady Lexia decided to thank the man who saved her in the Great Demon Territory. When she reached the area, she and her men were attacked by monsters. That's when Yuya came to their rescue and saved the day. However, Lexia had some other plans, so instead of thanking Yuya, she asked him to marry her.

Final thoughts on I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 3

The mysterios lady in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3 ended with an agency looking into Yuya as they wanted to poach them into their company. While the head's identity wasn't revealed, it seems that she is set to feature in the upcoming episode. Thus, soon after Yuya deals with Lexia, he will have to deal with a new encounter.

