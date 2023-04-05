Where to watch I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World? Streaming details explained

Rein Kuwashima’s I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too anime became an overnight sensation with its debut on April 4, 2023. Initially, the series was scheduled to air on April 7, 2023, worldwide. However, the Isekai masterpiece arrived early, much to fans' delight.
With 2 million copies in circulation worldwide, I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World has become one of the most highly lauded Isekai light novel series. TMS Entertainment is producing the series, while Millenpensee Studios is responsible for the anime adaptation.
Tsukuyomi has provided the opening theme song, Gyakuten Geki (Turnabout Drama), and Shikao Suga will be performing the ending theme song, Hachimitsu (Honey).
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll and Muse Communication’s YouTube channel
Crunchyroll, one of the world’s largest anime streaming platforms, announced that it would add I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World in its Spring 2023 Anime catalog. Subsequently, the platform was also reported to include dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Italian.
Muse Communications has licensed the series for most parts of the Asian region and will be streaming the series on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others have yet to include the series.
About the anime
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World follows Yuya Tenjo, an overweight, average-looking boy who often gets bullied by his peers at school. Saddeningly, he also gets the same treatment at home from his parents. The only person who cares for him is his grandfather, who doesn’t judge him for his looks and loves him unconditionally.
After the death of his grandfather, Yuya becomes the sole inheritor of the house, and his parents leave the place forever, renouncing their parenthood. Yuya was left to live alone in his home. One fated day, a magical portal appears in his room, which changes his life forever.
Here’s how Yen Press, the official distributor of the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World light novel series in English release, describes the plot:
"A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?"
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the popular voice actor who played Kazuto Kirigaya in Sword Art Online, Souma Yukihara in Food Wars!, and Vash the Stampede in Trigun Stampede, will voice Yuuya Tenjo, the primary protagonist of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World.
Maeda Kaori, known for her roles in Long Live! as Shizuku Ousaka and Mari Tachibana in Back Street Girls: Gokudolls, will play the role of Lexia Von Alceria, the first princess of the kingdom of Alceria.
Akari Kitou, the well-acclaimed voice actor who portrayed the role of Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer and Horikita Suzune in Classroom of the Elite, will play Kaori Houjou, the daughter of the Ousei Academy's Chairman.
Here’s the list of previously announced additional characters in the series:
- Miu Midō - Sayaka Senbongi (Shuna in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)
- Kaede Kazama - Ayana Taketatsu (Ami Asai in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!)
- Yukine Hyōdō - Shizuka Ishigami (Syr Flover in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)
- Rin Kanzaki - Mai Nakahara (Yumi Shirayanagi in Charlotte)
- Ryō Igarashi - Nobuhiko Okamoto (Mizuki in Kamisama Kiss)
- Shingo Kurata - Ayumu Murase (Iruma Suzuki in Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun)
- Luna - Ai Kakuma (Aiko Hatayama in Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest)
- Yuty - Rina Hidaka (Ren Yamai in Komi Can't Communicate)
- Night - Nao Tōyama (Chiho Sasaki in The Devil Is a Part-Timer!)
- Usagi - Kazuhiko Inoue (Hatori Soma in Fruits Basket)
- Akatsuki - Yuka Iguchi (Kiyoko Kamio in Grand Blue Dreaming)
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is being directed by Shingo Tanabe at Millenpensee Studios. Shin Itagaki is serving as the chief director and also penning the scripts. The chief animation director, Hiromi Kimura, adapted Rein Kuwashima’s character designs for animation.
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is slated for 13 episodes.