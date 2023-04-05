Where to watch I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World? Streaming details explained

Rein Kuwashima’s I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too anime became an overnight sensation with its debut on April 4, 2023. Initially, the series was scheduled to air on April 7, 2023, worldwide. However, the Isekai masterpiece arrived early, much to fans' delight.

With 2 million copies in circulation worldwide, I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World has become one of the most highly lauded Isekai light novel series. TMS Entertainment is producing the series, while Millenpensee Studios is responsible for the anime adaptation.

Tsukuyomi has provided the opening theme song, Gyakuten Geki (Turnabout Drama), and Shikao Suga will be performing the ending theme song, Hachimitsu (Honey).

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll and Muse Communication’s YouTube channel

Crunchyroll, one of the world’s largest anime streaming platforms, announced that it would add I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World in its Spring 2023 Anime catalog. Subsequently, the platform was also reported to include dubs in English, German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Italian.

Muse Communications has licensed the series for most parts of the Asian region and will be streaming the series on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. Streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others have yet to include the series.

About the anime

🌸lily🌸 @hanazono17256 Anime name : i got a cheat skill in another world and became unrivaled in the real world too Anime name : i got a cheat skill in another world and became unrivaled in the real world too https://t.co/B8tLUuDG7j

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World follows Yuya Tenjo, an overweight, average-looking boy who often gets bullied by his peers at school. Saddeningly, he also gets the same treatment at home from his parents. The only person who cares for him is his grandfather, who doesn’t judge him for his looks and loves him unconditionally.

After the death of his grandfather, Yuya becomes the sole inheritor of the house, and his parents leave the place forever, renouncing their parenthood. Yuya was left to live alone in his home. One fated day, a magical portal appears in his room, which changes his life forever.

POCHITA @TSUUNAMY ayooo im pretty sure I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is about to be my fav this season!! its soooo gorgeous and fluid! the characters are all so so pretty and idk about the story yet but i love isekai so yea really looking forward for this ayooo im pretty sure I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is about to be my fav this season!! its soooo gorgeous and fluid! the characters are all so so pretty and idk about the story yet but i love isekai so yea really looking forward for this 😮 https://t.co/yVwYVMxaNc

Here’s how Yen Press, the official distributor of the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World light novel series in English release, describes the plot:

"A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?"

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the popular voice actor who played Kazuto Kirigaya in Sword Art Online, Souma Yukihara in Food Wars!, and Vash the Stampede in Trigun Stampede, will voice Yuuya Tenjo, the primary protagonist of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World.

The Seiyuu Café @theseiyuucafe #AnimeNews | "I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World" (Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru) TV anime unveils new PV revealing additional cast and April 6 premiere date #AnimeNews | "I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World" (Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru) TV anime unveils new PV revealing additional cast and April 6 premiere date https://t.co/86ztKX5kRu

Maeda Kaori, known for her roles in Long Live! as Shizuku Ousaka and Mari Tachibana in Back Street Girls: Gokudolls, will play the role of Lexia Von Alceria, the first princess of the kingdom of Alceria.

Akari Kitou, the well-acclaimed voice actor who portrayed the role of Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer and Horikita Suzune in Classroom of the Elite, will play Kaori Houjou, the daughter of the Ousei Academy's Chairman.

V @ValidsNation 1st ep of “I got a cheat skill in another world and became unrivaled in the real world, too”. Common isekai introduction with fat ugly nigga getting beat and somehow discovering something from another world. He can travel to both worlds and it looks lowkey promising , 7.5/10 ep 1st ep of “I got a cheat skill in another world and became unrivaled in the real world, too”. Common isekai introduction with fat ugly nigga getting beat and somehow discovering something from another world. He can travel to both worlds and it looks lowkey promising , 7.5/10 ep https://t.co/vP3KOBEXmo

Here’s the list of previously announced additional characters in the series:

Miu Midō - Sayaka Senbongi (Shuna in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Kaede Kazama - Ayana Taketatsu (Ami Asai in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!)

Yukine Hyōdō - Shizuka Ishigami (Syr Flover in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)

Rin Kanzaki - Mai Nakahara (Yumi Shirayanagi in Charlotte)

Ryō Igarashi - Nobuhiko Okamoto (Mizuki in Kamisama Kiss)

Shingo Kurata - Ayumu Murase (Iruma Suzuki in Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun)

Luna - Ai Kakuma (Aiko Hatayama in Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest)

Yuty - Rina Hidaka (Ren Yamai in Komi Can't Communicate)

Night - Nao Tōyama (Chiho Sasaki in The Devil Is a Part-Timer!)

Usagi - Kazuhiko Inoue (Hatori Soma in Fruits Basket)

Akatsuki - Yuka Iguchi (Kiyoko Kamio in Grand Blue Dreaming)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is being directed by Shingo Tanabe at Millenpensee Studios. Shin Itagaki is serving as the chief director and also penning the scripts. The chief animation director, Hiromi Kimura, adapted Rein Kuwashima’s character designs for animation.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World is slated for 13 episodes.

