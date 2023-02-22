An anime adaptation for I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too was announced some time ago with a teaser trailer and a few key visuals. These posts also hyped up fans for the April 6, 2023, release date, which was revealed less than a day ago.

Recently, the official Twitter account for I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too finally revealed an official promotional video as well as character designs for various important supporting characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too manga and light novel series.

What can be seen in the official promotional video for I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too?

The thumbnail of the trailer features the protagonist powering up to use one of his special "cheat skills". The trailer then opens with the main character traveling from the real world into the fantasy world and becoming more powerful than he ever was. It also features various other characters that have major roles in the source material that fans are excited to see.

The anime's opening theme song can also be heard towards the end of the promotional video. Japanese pop artist Tsukuyomi will be singing Gyakuten Geki as the opening for the upcoming anime adaptation.

Fans will not have to wait much longer to listen to amazing soundtracks and watch stunning animation as the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too anime is set to air on April 6, 2023.

Character designs and cast members

New character designs were revealed for the 'I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too' anime (Image via Millepensee)

The creators of the anime adaptation have yet to reveal critical information about the main characters or villains.

However, the official Twitter account recently revealed the character designs and voice actors for some important side characters.

Luna

Luna is described as being both mysterious and bold. Towards the beginning of the series, Yuuya, the protagonist, rescued her from a horde of monsters that attacked her. Yuuya, using his newfound skills, was able to swiftly and efficiently take out each monster. After this, Luna decided to become training partners with Yuuya, helping him get stronger each day.

Luna will be voiced by Ai Kakuma, who is famous for playing Eris Boreas Greyray in Mushoku Tensei and Isuzu Sento from Amagi Brilliant Park.

Yuti

Yuti, like Luna, is described as mysterious. She wields a strange power capable of negating the powers of evil and purifying the world. She does this by crystallizing the negative aspects of the world until everything she deems bad is nothing but beautiful crystals.

Yuti will be voiced by Rina Hidaka. Her skill as a voice actor has allowed her to play the infamous Michiko Malandro from Michiko to Hatchin and Filo from Rising of the Shield Hero, two characters with vastly different personalities and mannerisms.

Night

Night is one of the various animals Yuuya has saved from monsters in the Great Demon Realm. After the encounter, Night quickly decided to join Yuuya and travel the world with him. As a result, Night became one of Yuuya's closest allies and friends. He is the son of the mythical Black Fenrir who is said to wreak havoc across the country.

Night will be voiced by Nao Touyama, famous for her roles as Chitoge Kirisaki in Nisekoi and Yui Yuigahama in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU.

Rabbit

Despite being referred to as just "Rabbit", this is an incredibly important and powerful character in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too. He is a being known as a divine beast who protects the world using unmatched power and centuries worth of battle experience.

He is currently searching for someone worthy of his "Holy" title and can inherit his powers and continue his work when he is gone.

Rabbit will be voiced by Kazuhiko Inoue, who is famous for his iconic role as Kakashi Hatake in the Naruto series and Madara in Natsume's Book of Friends.

Akatsuki

Like Night, Akatsuki is the child of a powerful monster. His father Mengkai rarely has children, making him an anomaly even in the Great Demon Realm. Due to his relaxed and self-paced attitude, he was able to encounter Yuuya and become friends with him. Akatsuki eventually joined Yuuya's group after successfully being tamed and subdued by the latter.

Akatsuki will be voiced by Yuka Iguchi. She is famous for her roles as Subaru Konoe in Mayo Chiki! and Index Librorum Prohibitorum in A Certain Magical Index.

More about I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too

Yuuya Tenjou as he appears in the I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too promotional video (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too is a fairly popular franchise with a loyal fanbase. On MyAnimeList, the light novel received a score of 7.03/10, indicating that most reviews gave it an average rating of "good". The manga hovers around the same rating on MyAnimeList with 7.06/10. However, the manga seems to be much more popular overall, compared to the light novel.

A unique fantasy-adventure isekai series, the protagonist in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too is able to travel between the real and fantasy world. The light novel and manga follows protagonist Yuuya Tenjou as he accidentally stumbles upon a door in his grandfather's house while cleaning up.

Curiosity getting the better of him, Yuuya opens the door into a fantasy world on the other side, while unlocking mysterious abilities and gaining power he always dreamed of.

Final thoughts

Although an isekai anime, fans are willing to give this series a try. The various trailers and key visuals, along with stunning art and cool characters have convinced even skeptics to give this anime a shot.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too will air during the Spring 2023 anime season, forcing it to go up against some stiff competition for the greatest anime of the season.

