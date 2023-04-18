I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Monday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Yuya getting a taste of a modeling career as he was given the opportunity to participate in a photoshoot alongside model Miu, with whom be became close. Later, when Yuya returned to the fantasy world, he happened to rescue Lady Lexia again, which is when she proposed to him.

Yuya may finally begin his Ousei Academy journey in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

Yuya Tenjou as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4, titled One Step of Courage, will be released on Monday, April 24, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Monday, April 24

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Monday, April 24

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Monday, April 24

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, April 24

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, April 24

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, April 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, April 24

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Tuesday, April 25

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4 will be available to stream first on Crunchyroll and the Muse Asia YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 25. However, the same will air on TOKYO MX and other networks in Japan the following Friday.

What to expect from I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4?

Lady Lexia as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 4, titled One Step of Courage, will most likely see Yuya Tenjou respond to Lady Lexia's proposal. While there is a good chance that he will decline the proposal, fans eagerly want to learn how Yuya will deal with it.

Meanwhile, the episode may also see Yuya start attending his lectures at Ousei Academy. While he did agree to join the school, he is yet to attend the lectures everyday, meaning that he could start going to his class regularly and make new friends.

The mysterious lady in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

Meanwhile, the ending of the previous episode also hinted at an agency targeting Yuya after they learned about his photoshoot with Miu. Thus, there is a good chance that the upcoming episode will focus on the agency trying to poach Yuya to their label.

Recap of I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World episode 3, titled A Change in Life, saw Yuya going to the mall to get some new clothes, which is when a manager of an agency decided to hire him as his original male model was too late for the photoshoot. The photoshoot went smoothly, soon after which Yuya and the female model Miu started becoming closer.

Miu as seen in I Got a Cheat Skill in another world episode 3 (Image via Millepensee)

That's when the male model Sho arrived and started flirting with Miu. Upon seeing Miu's distress, Yuya took down Sho. As a token of thanks, the manager, Mr. Hikaru, gave Yuya some brand-new clothes. Later, when Yuya returned to the fantasy world, he happened to meet Lady Lexia, which is when she proposed to him.

Poll : 0 votes