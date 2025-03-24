Momentary Lily episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 13 will premiere on March 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will first be aired on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

Episode 12 began with an unmissable Kappou session, Renge leading the way in cooking up a full-course meal for the girls. Interestingly, this episode also showcased Renge's expertise with dessert. The fun aside, Team Emyu sent their originals to the survivor camp while they set out to battle Balor, one final time. Given Renge was dying from within, this would be a decisive battle for humanity.

Momentary Lily episode 13: Release date and time

Ayame Sakuya (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 13 is scheduled to air on March 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series is part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After its official broadcast on Japan's TV networks, the episode is set to be available for streaming in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 13 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Thursday March 27, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Thursday March 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Thursday March 27, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Thursday March 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday March 27, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Thursday March 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Friday March 28, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 13

Erika Kodaiji (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 13 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11:30 pm on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing. Additionally, Momentary Lily episode 13 will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, March 28, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 12 brief recap

Hinageshi Usuzumi (Image via GoHands)

Titled Such A Fun Full-Course Meal, the episode picked up the previous one left off, i.e., at a full-course meal. After learning the truth about the Wild Hunts, humanity's extinction, and their clones, the girls set down to prepare a much-needed meal, led by Renge Kasumi. After a good Kappou session, a delectable full-course meal was prepared.

Afterward, each character began interacting with their other side. Beginning with Hinageshi, she handed her original a copy of the game that both were interested in. Needless to say, they absolutely geeked out on it. Nearby, the Erikas spoke, eager to learn about each other's Hinageshi and share embarrassing facts with them, making them blush.

Elsewhere, Sazanka spoke with her original, the two pink-haired girls going on about skincare and hand creams. Simultaneously, the two Ayames spoke as well. The original wanted to know from her counterpart how she managed to get close to Sazanka. Upon learning of whatever happened, the two girls blushed but vowed to help each other in that regard.

Sazanka Yoshino (Image via GoHands)

Now it was time for dessert and Renge, as usual, whipped something beyond delicious. Food and fun aside, things were now serious. Team Emyu updated the originals on the survivors' whereabouts and set out, one final battle against Balor. Before heading towards the Wild Hunts, at Renge's request, the girls visited the grave of the Renge who saved Suzuran, paying their respects.

With that done too, the topic of conversation was whether or not to allow Renge to fight. As stated by AI Yuri, her body was gradually dying from within. The girls, apart from Ayame, were hesitant about it. But Renge reassured them. Hinageshi chimed in with updates regarding Balor. She had pinpointed its location, but it had completed its repairs and reinforcements.

With a plan in place, Team Emyu set out on their last mission. As the girls fought off Balor's reinforcements, Renge engaged the beast herself. Since this was a do-or-die situation, Renge drew out the full power of her Andvari and blew through Balor. But her body was on the line, suffering from within. Even so, she pushed through and landed the finishing blow on Balor before collapsing.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 13

Renge Kasumi (Image via GoHands)

As the final episode, Momentary Lily episode 13 will likely feature the final phase of Team Emyu's plan - clearing the city of the remaining Wild Hunts. With Renge defeating Balor, the remaining Wild Hunts are left totally uncontrolled and aimless.

As promised, the other girls will use their abilities to get rid of the machines for good to usher in a more peaceful time. Given that Renge is the protagonist, fans will definitely see her again and she might receive a better ending, especially considering that she is the original Renge.

