Embers chapter 8: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 8 will be released on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As the manga follows a weekly release schedule, its eighth chapter should be out next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's seventh chapter saw Yuga Takami and Noboru Haitani's team win the A-Team tryout match with a 4-1 score. While everyone expected only Takami to qualify for the A-Team as a newcomer, Shizuki also picked Haitani, demoting Inanaki to the B-Team. With that, Takami and Haitani joined the A-Team practice.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 8 release date and time

Inanaki and Shizuki Yukizuki as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 8 will be released on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The eighth chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday March 23 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday March 23 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday March 23 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday March 23 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday March 23 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday March 23 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 24 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 24

Where to read Embers chapter 8?

Shizuki Yukizuki as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 8 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While the manga's eighth chapter will be available to read for free, all chapters, excluding the first three and latest three, will be made inaccessible behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application. The application allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the platform's website does not allow users to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 7 Recap

Yuga Takami, Noboru Haitani, and Inanaki as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 7, titled Our School's Most Powerful Weapons, opened with Yuga Takami and Noboru Haitani's team winning the A-Team tryouts with a 4-1 score. While everyone expected the two A-Team players to retain their spots and Yuga Takami to join them, Coach Shizuki Yukizuki picked Noboru Haitani over Inanaki.

This means that Inanaki was to be demoted to the B-Team. While Inanaki was mad at Shizuki for her verdict, he accepted his demotion after hearing her reasoning. Later, the manga saw Noboru Haitani and Yuga Takami meet the remaining A-Team players for their first training session.

What to expect from Embers chapter 8?

Kosei High A-Team as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 8 will most likely focus on Noboru Haitani and Yuga Takami participating in their first team training. With that, the manga will likely introduce fans to several new characters who will play a key role in Haitani and Takami's development.

As for training, while fans can expect Yuga Takami to fare well compared to the rest of the Kosei High Team, Noboru Haitani would likely face some shortcomings. In addition, fans can expect some of the existing players to question Takami and Haitani's inclusion in the first team, especially due to Inanaki's demotion to B-Team.

