Embers chapter 7: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 7 will be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As the manga follows a weekly release schedule, its seventh chapter should be released next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's sixth chapter saw Yuga Takami feel troubled and fail to score a goal again. That's when Noboru Haitani appeared out of nowhere and won the ball again. Yuga Takami seized this opportunity and equalized the scoreline with a bicycle kick goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 7 release date and time

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Embers chapter 7 will be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The seventh chapter of the Embers manga will be published globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday March 16 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday March 16 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday March 16 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday March 16 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday March 16 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday March 16 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 17

Where to read Embers chapter 7?

Inanaki as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 7 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While the seventh manga chapter will be available to read for free, all chapters, excluding the first three and latest three, will be made inaccessible behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the same platform does not allow users to purchase a premium membership through the website.

Embers chapter 6 Recap

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 6, titled One More Go, saw Yuga Takami struggle with his mentality. He had observed that he had slowly started underperforming compared to his teammates' expectations of him. As he no longer wanted to fail his attack, he dragged out his attack opportunity, allowing his opponents to protect the goal in time.

However, Noboru Haitani questioned Yuga Takami's mentality as he believed that the forward could try to score a goal as many times he wanted as it was his job to win the ball back for him. With that, Haitani won back the ball's possession. Takami seized this opportunity and scored the equalizer using a bicycle kick.

What to expect from Embers chapter 7?

Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 7 will most likely see the A-Team tryout match resume. While Yuga Takami had equalized the score for his team, it is unlikely for the manga to leave the match at a tie. Hence, fans can expect the next chapter to focus on the remainder of the game.

With that, fans can expect the manga to focus on some match-ups between Inanaki, Haitani, and Takami. In addition, while Haitani was playing as a defender, he too wanted to score a goal to qualify for the A-Team. Hence, the next chapter could focus on Haitani relentlessly trying to score the match's winning goal.

