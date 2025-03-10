  • home icon
BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Srinjoy Ghosh
Modified Mar 10, 2025 14:30 GMT
BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 release date and time (image via Studio Gaina)
BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 release date and time (image via Studio Gaina)

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television networks. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers to stream online on Netflix.

Episode 9 of BabanBabanBan Vampire saw Ranmaru unintentionally complicating things for himself by saving Kaoru Yamaba from her abusive father and entrusting her to look over Rihito at school - unaware that she herself had strong feelings for Rihito.

Note: This article contains spoilers for BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of episode 10 will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Standard TimeSaturdayMarch 15, 20256:30 am
Central Standard TimeSaturdayMarch 15, 20258:30 am
Eastern Standard TimeSaturdayMarch 15, 20259:30 am
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturdayMarch 15, 20252:30 pm
Central European TimeSaturdayMarch 15, 20253:30 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayMarch 15, 20258 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayMarch 15, 202510:30 pm
Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 is set to premiere in Japan on TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. It will also air on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

For international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 will be available to stream on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 recap

Rihito and the G4 gang as seen in episode 9 (image via Studio Gaina)
Rihito and the G4 gang as seen in episode 9 (image via Studio Gaina)

Episode 9 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime, titled A Certain Family and a Vampire, began with Ranmaru visiting Kaoru's house. After bribing Kaoru's violent former boxer father with money in exchange for visiting his house, Ranmaru was hell-bent on taking her out of his way by any means necessary.

As such, he decided to present an enormous amount of money to Kaoru's father to leave his daughter's fate in Ranmaru's hands. Blinded by the money, Kaoru's father told Ranmaru to take his wife off his hands as well. It was clear as day that he was abusing both his wife and his daughter and couldn't care less about their well-being.

When Kaoru started to protest, her father tried to teach her a lesson by hitting her. Fortunately, though, Ranmaru stopped him from doing so. He effortlessly overpowered Kaoru's father and threatened to get rid of him for good if he ever laid his hands on Kaoru or her mother again, causing him to flee.

Now that he was alone with Kaoru and her mother, Ranmaru first approached the latter to see if he could devour her right then and there. However, since her mother had visible wounds from her husband's abuse, Ranmaru decided to let her go for the time being. After her mother went away for shopping, Ranmaru was all alone with Kaoru. However, he completely lost his appetite when he noticed her heavy makeup.

Ranmaru and Kaoru as seen in episode 9 (image via Studio Gaina)
Ranmaru and Kaoru as seen in episode 9 (image via Studio Gaina)

Realizing that he could not possibly consume Kaoru's blood with the heavy layer of makeup on her, Ranmaru decided to make use of what little opportunity the situation presented him. He asked Kaoru to stop being so harsh on Rihito and to make him a part of her G4 gang.

Although she was caught off-guard by this strange request, Kaoru agreed to let Rihito join her gang. Of course, Ranmaru had intended to use Kaoru to keep Aoi away from Rihito, unaware that the former had even more intense feelings for Rihito.

The next day at school, Kaoru and her gyaru girl gang took Rihito away with them. After giving him a complete gyaru makeover, they made him an official member of their gang. Franken, on the other hand, panicked upon witnessing this. Realizing that his sister may start to hate this change in Rihito, Franken decided to take matters into his own hands and rescue Rihito from G4's clutches.

However, the situation completely backfired on him, as both Rihito and his sister scolded him for taunting the G4 gang for their looks. To make things worse, Aoi became a part of the G4 gang herself after she hit it off extremely well with Kaoru and her friends. This was particularly disastrous for Ranmaru, who realized his whole plan of protecting Rihito from Aoi was in danger once again.

After Ranmaru decided to take matters into his own hands, the episode ended on a completely unexpected note - with a haunting shot of Umetaro Sakamoto being impaled by Ranmaru's older brother, Nagayoshi Mori.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10

Given the unexpectedly dark ending of episode 9, fans can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 10 to confirm Sakamoto's fate. Additionally, viewers can also look forward to a proper introduction to Nagayoshi's character, who's apparently even more ferocious and formidable than Ranmaru.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
