I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11 is going to come out on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. This most recent installment focuses a lot on Leticia Dorman's feelings regarding Prince Clarke and what love means to her.

Therefore, episode 10 gives a lot of attention to Leticia's past when she first arrived at the castle and the moment she met Prince Clarke. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11 is bound to address the outcome of this installment, which had Leticia confessing her feelings to Clarke.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11 release date and time for all regions

Prince Clarke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday March 16, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday March 16, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday March 16, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday March 16, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday March 16, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday March 16, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday March 16, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 16, 2025

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11?

Brianna as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

For those anime fans who are currently living in Japan, they are going to be able to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 on platforms such as Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

When it comes to anime fans who are living overseas, they can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, but they are going to have to pay for subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Scene from the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

This 2025 winter anime's episode 10 begins with Maria having to wake up Leticia Dorman since she has a meeting with Queen Laura, with the protagonist waking up in a frenzy and heading to said meeting. It is there that she finds a room that she didn't remember in the castle, which is connected to the resolution of this installment.

The episode then focuses on Queen Laura asking Leticia if she is in love with Prince Clarke, with her not being sure of her feelings. Afterward, she is seen talking with Brianna and Maria as they offer their perspectives on love, which is something that she doesn't fully grasp.

The last part of the installment, which moves away from the comedic tone of the series, has Leticia remembering the time she arrived at the castle for the first time as a child and wanted to climb up a huge tree, with a young Clarke warning her. She does the exact same thing again, but present Clarke manages to catch her, with the protagonist confirming her feelings to him for the first time in the series.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11?

Kid Leticia as seen in a flashback (Image via EMT Squared)

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 11 is likely to carry on with this romantic comedy by showing the aftermath of Leticia's confession to Prince Clarke and the new state of their relationship. This is also bound to affect other characters when considering that many of them have their own interests in this relationship, such as Nadir and Brianna.

