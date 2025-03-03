I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 is going to come out on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX. This most recent installment featured the introduction of Dale and his children, plus the return of Leticia's etiquette teacher, Laila.

Ad

Episode 9 focused mainly on Leticia's attempts to escape and not wanting to have princess lessons at this point in her life, while also dealing with the threat of a giant milou. I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 is likely to continue with another episodic adventure, but there is no clear information on what that could be.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Lily and Laila as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

The release times for I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 5 am Sunday March 9, 2025

Central Time 7 am Sunday March 9, 2025

Eastern Time 8 am Sunday March 9, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Sunday March 9, 2025

Central European Time 2 pm Sunday March 9, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Sunday March 9, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Sunday March 9, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 9, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10?

Leticia Dorman as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

People living in Japan can watch I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

Ad

When it comes to the viewers who are not in Japan, they can access the English-subbed version of this episode on Crunchyroll, but those interested would have to pay for a subscription.

Recap of the previous episode

Lyle as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared)

This 2025 winter anime's episode 9 started with the introduction of Dale, one of the princes of Delbaran, eating with his children, as they head to Prince Clarke's castle to help him, slowly introducing the milou creature. Then the plot returns to the main group as they are having fun and fighting as usual, with Laila returning to the story.

Ad

The episode heavily focuses on how Leticia has to return to princess lessons, because Laila notices that she isn't as good at etiquette as she used to be. That is when she attempts to escape and runs into Lyle, who is also sending messages to the Delbaran Kingdom and missing his wife, with both characters starting to scream their problems out.

The final portion of the episode, following the comedic tone of the series, has Leticia trying to escape from a hole in her room and getting stuck there all night, until Clarke saves her.

Ad

It is revealed that Dale and his children built a greenhouse for them to bathe in, but a giant milou appears, leading to the cast having to run away. However, they are saved because of the small milou that one of Dale's children had, calming the giant beast.

What to expect from I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10?

I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons episode 10 is likely to continue with this romantic comedy by showing more of Leticia's attempts to escape and also the ups and downs of her relationship with Prince Clarke.

Ad

There is also a good chance that the upcoming installment is going to present a new situation for the class to deal with, especially considering the episodic nature of the series.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback