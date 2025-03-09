I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10 is scheduled for release on March 23, 2025, at 12:55 a.m. JST. Episode 9, titled "A Six-Leaf Clover," mainly focused on the addition of Jamie alongside Nene into the Clover Party.

The episode also delivered additional information about the Thunder Pike party, revealing how it started off with genuinely good people who slowly grew bitter over the years. The episode releasing on March 16, 2025, will be a special episode disconnected from the main plot.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10 will be released after two weeks on March 23, 2025, at 12:55 a.m. JST. Episode 10 will progress the plot and mark the re-debut of the Clover Party following their suspension.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday March 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

March 22, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday March 22, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

March 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

March 22, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday March 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday March 23, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10?

BS Nippon TV, TV Kanazawa, and YBS, alongside numerous other Japanese channels, will broadcast both the special episode and I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode in Japan, while Crunchyroll and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel will stream it for international fans.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9

Mamar and Nene as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 began with Yuke and Mamar discussing the addition of Nene as a new member of the Clover Party. Although Nene was a temporary member, she had forgotten that, and Yuke wanted to use their suspension period to make her a permanent member. Both Mamar and Nene agreed to the addition, after which Yuke and Nene left to meet Jamie.

While Jamie's adventure license had been revoked following her involvement with the Thunder Pike, she secured a job in the guild thanks to Yuke’s connections. Yuke invited her to the Clover Party base to discuss a few matters.

Thunder Pike in their early days as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Later, the meeting was revealed to be an excuse for a surprise party, celebrating Jamie and Nene's official induction into the Clover Party. Eventually, Yuke and Jamie reminisced about the early days of Thunder Pike, wondering where everything went wrong.

The episode ended with Yuke and the entire Clover Party being commissioned to investigate a newly formed dungeon.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10: What to expect?

The Clover Party as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10 will mainly focus on the Clover Party and their next venture into the newly formed dungeon on the outskirts of Duna. The episode airing on March 16, 2025, will essentially be a special program titled "Special Party Feature: Clover."

The special program will not be integral to the plot and will take a slice-of-life approach, building up to the Clover Party’s re-debut.

