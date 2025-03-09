I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9: Nene and Jamie join the Clover Party

I Left My A-Rank Party anime Episode 9, titled A Six-Leaf Clover, was released on March 8, 2025, and focused on the aftermath of the Thunder Pike's insidious plot. Although Jamie's fate following the events of Episode 8 was left uncertain, Episode 9 revealed how Yuke had pulled a few strings to get her a job within the guild itself.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 also focused on the induction of both Nene and Jamie into the Clover Party, much to Jamie's surprise. The episode ended with the Clover Party gearing up to venture into a newly formed dungeon.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 highlights

Mamar and Nene as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 9 begins with Yuke discussing the Clover Party's status with guild receptionist Mamar. Although the party was suspended, Yuke decided to use this time to make Nene a permanent member. Mamar questioned whether she would integrate well, but Yuke assured her that Nene had blended in so seamlessly that even she had forgotten she was still a temporary member.

Hearing this, Mamar approved the addition and swiftly caught Nene eavesdropping nearby. Yuke then took the opportunity to officially ask for her decision, which she happily accepted. Later, Yuke and Nene visited a book storage facility to meet Jamie.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9: Jamie (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Although Jamie had lost her status as an adventurer, Yuke had convinced the guild master to give her a job. She thanked him for his help, including the medicine he had prepared for her brother. Yuke then invited her to the Clover Party's base for a discussion at Rain’s request.

However, the discussion was merely a cover for a surprise party celebrating Jamie and Nene’s official membership. Marina, Silk, and Rain reassured Jamie that she shouldn’t feel ashamed, as they all owed their survival to her efforts.

The Thunder Pike party in their early days (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

After the party, Yuke walked Jamie home, reminiscing about his early days with Thunder Pike and how everyone was genuinely nice. He blamed himself for its downfall, but Jamie reassured him it wasn’t his fault.

The episode then transitions to another time skip, with Clover’s suspension finally lifted. Yuke is informed of a newly formed dungeon, created due to ongoing anomalies within dungeons. The episode ends with the Clover Party receiving an official mission to investigate it.

Final Thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 explores Jamie's fate while simultaneously revealing that the Thunder Pike party had started off as a genuinely good party. Episode 10 will be released on March 15, 2025, and will take a slice-of-life tone, which will transition into the next arc. The episode will mainly be available on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

