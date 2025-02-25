I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7: Thunder Pike meets their demise

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7, The Pale, Immortal Ruler, aired on February 23, 2025, and mainly focused on the Clover Party's second expedition into the Achromatic Dungeon. Although their first venture into this dungeon ended without much trouble and danger, the second expedition put them face-to-face with a mythical figure, while the Thunder Pike managed to capture them shortly after.

The episode followed Yuke and the Clover Party as they escaped from Lady Persephone, a mythical figure among adventurers. Although the entire party escaped without a single casualty, Thunder Pike managed to trap and nearly enslave them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 highlights

Marina, Silk and Rain as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 started with Yuke and Marina discussing a peculiar black box that apparently requires alchemy skills for activation. Fortunately, Yuke's own alchemy skills suffice, and the black box transforms into a sword resembling both a broadsword and a traditional katana, suited for Marina's combat style.

The episode then swiftly cuts to the entire Clover Party preparing for their second expedition into the Achromatic Dungeon. Although they had only intended to explore the initial floors, the stairs to the second floor of the dungeon lead them to a completely open field where a shady old lady resides.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7: Lady Persephone (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The old lady tries to coax the entire party into entering her house, but Yuke remains vigilant and refuses her offers. Later, the entire illusion dissolves, and the old lady reveals herself to be Lady Persephone, the pale and immortal ruler who is a dangerous figure known among high-level adventurers.

The entire party escapes her clutches after Yuke recites a certain greeting he had previously learned. They then retreat to the safe zone and discover that Yuke has been afflicted by a mark placed personally by Lady Persephone.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7: Simon (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Shortly after, Clover Party is captured by the Thunder Pike, who put every party member to sleep except Yuke. Thunder Pike then tries to coerce Yuke into signing a contract, binding the Clover Party as slaves to them.

Fortunately, the dungeon safe zone collapses before Yuke can sign the contract, sending both parties deeper into a civilization of violent orcs. Jamie of the Thunder Pike eventually frees Yuke and the Clover Party, apologizing for the other members’ transgressions. The episode ends with Yuke activating an exit scroll as Jamie is left behind, trying to stop Simon from harming Yuke even more.

Final Thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 will be released on March 2, 2025, and will follow the Clover Party as they recover from the insidious plot attempted by Thunder Pike. Although Thunder Pike essentially met their end in episode 7 itself, they might still resurface in future episodes due to the unresolved feud between Yuke and Simon.

