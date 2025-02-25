I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 will be released on March 2, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 7 mainly focused on the Clover Party's second venture into the Achromatic Darkness alongside their unfortunate encounter with a much more unhinged Thunder Pike party.

The episode slightly hinted at the overall severity of the situation surrounding the Thunder Pike and their transgressions against international peace. Episode 8 will explore this aspect on a much deeper level while simultaneously revealing the Thunder Pike's eventual fate.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 will be released at 12:55 am JST on March 2, 2025, and will mark the beginning of the series' more insidious arcs. The entire series is being adapted from a light novel with a total confirmed episode count of 24 episodes divided across two consecutive cours.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday March 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

March 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

March 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

March 1, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday March 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday March 2, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8?

BS Nippon TV and various other Japanese networks will broadcast I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8. The episode will be available on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video for streaming in Japan.

For international audiences, it will be available on Netflix, Muse Asia YouTube channel, and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7

Marina, Silk and Rain as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 7 started off with Yuke and Marina conversing about a peculiar black box that needs Yuke's alchemy skills to activate. Upon activation, the black box turned into a sword resembling a traditional katana as well as a broadsword suited for Marina's combat style.

Eventually, the Clover Party ventures into the Achromatic Dungeon for the second time, only to find themselves face-to-face with a dangerous figure, Lady Persephone. Clover Party escapes Lady Persephone's floor, only to be captured by the Thunder Pike, lying in an ambush.

Simon, the leader of Thunder Pike (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The Thunder Pike wanted to illegally absorb the Clover Party and bind Yuke to a contract as their exclusive slave. Fortunately, the dungeon floor collapses under their feet. Jamie, one of the only good Thunder Pike members, then frees Yuke and the Clover Party. The episode ends with Yuke and the Clover Party escaping using an exit scroll, while Jamie, alongside the rest of Thunder Pike, ends up trapped in the dungeon.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 will mainly focus on the Clover Party as they recover from the insidious plot attempted by the Thunder Pike. Although the entire Clover Party managed to escape back to the surface, Thunder Pike ended up trapped in the dungeon alongside the rampaging orcs, with their fate being unresolved. Episode 8 will also focus on the Thunder Pike's actual fate and Yuke's response to the entire situation.

