Embers chapter 6: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 6 will be released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence, its sixth chapter should release next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's fifth chapter saw Haitani's team execute Takami's strategy to isolate Inanaki. They purposely left space for a counterattack so Haitani could stop Inanaki and initiate their attack. With Takami receiving the ball, he prepared to score the equalizer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 6 release date and time

Takami, Haitani, and others in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Embers chapter 6 will be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 19, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The sixth chapter of the Embers manga will be published globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday March 9 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday March 9 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday March 9 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday March 9 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday March 9 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday March 9 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 10 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 10

Where to read Embers chapter 6?

Haitani and others as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 6 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While the sixth manga chapter will be available to read for free, fans should remember that following the next chapter's release, fans will only be able to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. This means the other chapters will require a premium membership.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the same platform's website does not allow users to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 5 Recap

Haitani and Inanaki as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 5, titled No-Man's Land, opened with Yuga Takami conveying his plan to his teammates before the second half began. When the match resumed, all players from Haitani's team followed Takami's strategy and entered the opponent's half.

They seemingly planned on giving away a counterattack so they could isolate Inanaki in their half and initiate a quick counter to score a goal. The person tasked with stopping Inanaki was Haitani. While Inanaki wished to pass the ball to his teammates, they had been man-marked. Haitani used this opportunity to steal the ball away from Inanaki. Right after, he made a long pass to Yuga Takami, setting him up to score the match's equalizer.

What to expect from Embers chapter 6?

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 6 will most likely focus on Yuga Takami's dilemma. As revealed by the manga, he hated being called the Junior High School top scorer. As suggested by the manga, despite being the top scorer, Takami seemingly missed the goal when it mattered the most. Therefore, the next chapter could see Takami outgrow his fear and score a goal.

In addition, fans can also expect Inanaki to relentlessly try and stop Takami from scoring the equalizing goal.

