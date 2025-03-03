I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 will be released on March 9, 2025, at 12:55 a.m. JST. Episode 8 picks up from the ending of episode 7, confirming Jamie's survival in the Achromatic Dungeon and focusing on the Clover Party's third expedition.

The episode also finalized the end of the Thunder Pike party, as their leader Simon was trapped in a cycle of constant regeneration while being used as livestock by dungeon monsters. Episode 9 will explore the Clover Party's dynamics and their possible sixth member.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 will be released at 12:55 a.m. JST on March 9, 2025. It will take a more slice-of-life-like approach, focusing on Jamie and the rest of the Clover Party. Episode 9 will essentially serve as an intermission, transitioning into the more serious arcs of the series.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday March 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

March 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

March 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

March 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday March 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday March 9, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 will be broadcast on numerous Japanese channels, including BS Nippon TV, YBS, and TV Kanazawa. Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video will also serve as streaming platforms for the episode. For international streaming, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, and the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8

Simon, the leader of Thunder Pike as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 8 started with a flashback of Jamie recording a message. The message detailed how Yuke always looked after her and her sick brother. She could only recognize Yuke's importance and care after he left Thunder Pike. Her recorded message ended with her apologizing to Yuke for siding with Thunder Pike.

Yuke and the entire Clover Party realized that the message was essentially a will left behind by Jamie. They later intercepted an SOS signal from the dungeon sent by Jamie, prompting the entire Clover Party to embark on their third expedition into the Achromatic Dungeon.

Jamie as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yuke eventually discovered that Simon had turned into a perpetually regenerating undead and was keeping a severely injured Jamie around to lure him. Yuke then put Simon under a spell, trapping him in a state of constant death and regeneration, before proceeding to leave the dungeon with Jamie.

The episode ended with Jamie and the entire Clover Party receiving light sentences for their crimes.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 9 will mainly focus on the Clover Party as they recover from their continuous dungeon expeditions. Episode 9 will be titled "A Six-Leaf Clover" and might reveal the sixth member to join the Clover Party. Given that the Clover Party was banned from adventurer operations, the next few episodes might take a slice-of-life-like approach to the story.

