Embers chapter 5: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 5 will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence the fifth chapter is set to be released next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's fourth chapter saw A Team tryout begin. While Takami tried scoring multiple times, his opponents managed to contain him. Moments later, Inanaki tried scoring a goal himself, only to be halted by Haitani. While Inanaki ended up scoring, this development gave Takami an idea.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 5 release date and time

Inanaki as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Embers chapter 5 will be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 AM JST, in Japan.

The fifth chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday March 2 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday March 2 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday March 2 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday March 2 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday March 2 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday March 2 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 3

Where to read Embers chapter 5?

Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 5 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While the fifth manga chapter will be available to read for free, as the manga releases more chapters, fans should remember they will only be able to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. Other chapters will require a premium membership.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free albeit only once. Surprisingly, the platform's website does not allow users to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 4 Recap

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 4, titled The First Half, saw Haitani's team decide on their formation. While Haitani was asked to play a left side-back, he didn't understand his role. Just as the match began, Yuga Takami took charge and shot at the opposition goal half a dozen times. Unfortunately, the B-Team graduates had a good defensive formation and kept the ball away from the goal.

Moments later, Inanaki initiated a counterattack for his team. While it seemed like he was clear on goal, Haitani arrived to stop him. Given the situation, Inanaki linked up with Kamegai to score the match's first goal. However, despite conceding the goal, Haitani was confident he could stop Inanaki if they faced each other one-on-one. This gave Takami an idea.

What to expect from Embers chapter 5?

Inanaki, Haitani, and Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 5 will most likely see Yuga Takami convey his plan to stop Inanaki to Noboru Haitani. While the two players don't really like each other, considering that both players wanted to qualify for the A-Team, there is a likely chance that Haitani will cooperate with Takami's plan.

With that, fans can also expect to witness another match-up between Haitani and Inanaki. That said, it is yet to be seen how a plan focused on Haitani will allow Takami to score for their team.

